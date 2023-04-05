Coach Kelly Stinnett is ready for the challenge.

The 14-year veteran Major League catcher is entering his first season at the helm of the Cowlitz Black Bears of the West Coast League. Despite it being his first season heading the Cowlitz Black Bears, Stinnett, formerly the manager of the Edmonton Riverhawks, has his eyes set on challenging Corvallis for South division supremacy.

“We want to win the league,” Stinnett stated. “Corvallis is head and shoulders above the rest of the league. Hopefully we can put them in their place, but it’s going to be a tall, tall mountain to climb. Coach (Brooke) Knight and their front office are really good at what they do. It’s not going to be easy.”

Cowlitz finished with a record of 25-28 in 2022, while Corvallis won the division with a 39-15 record, two games better than the Portland Pickles (36-16). The Knights then went on to win the West Coast League championship by beating Bellingham.

Jason Krohn has been hard at work acquiring commitments from players all across the country to form the 2023 Black Bears roster. The roster is still in the process of being finalized, but several players have been announced including the return of 2022 Black Bears infielder Nick Miller, Gonzaga outfielder Sam Canton and pitchers Noah Imboden and Jase Schueller.

Schueller and Miller both hail from Kelso and played baseball for the Lower Columbia Red Devils before joining the Black Bears. Canton, meanwhile, finished in the top three on last year’s team in home runs and runs scored.

Of the 15 position players the Black Bears hope to carry for the 2023 season, it currently has inked three catchers, four infielders and two outfielders.

The three catchers are headlined by Dallas Baptist University product Grant Jay, the top-rated catcher in the state of Alabama, who will bring his big bat to Cowlitz. The other two catchers committed to the team are Max Ortega of Cal State Fullerton and Brody Sexton of Iowa Western.

Alongside the return of Miller, the Black Bears have AJ Singer of Iowa Western, Eli Lopez from Los Altos High School and Brandon Larson of UC San Diego set to join the infield mix. And for the outfield, Dallas Baptist product Ian Riley is the lone current commit aside from Canton.

According to coach Stinnett, the current cast of hitters will feature more line drive power than hefty pull, leave-the-yard type power with an eye on posting high on-base percentage numbers.

“Jason has done a great job of accumulating some talented players from (Division 1) schools,” Stinnett said. “Jason has been recruiting to the ballpark. … We don’t have big, big guys but guys that handle the bat well, will hit plenty of doubles. We’re going to have guys that put the ball in play, get on base, can steal bases and play good defense.”

On the pitching side, Cowlitz will draw from a staff of anywhere from 20-25 pitchers this season. One of the challenges for Stinnett and his staff will be to manage the usage of his available pitchers in relation to how each pitcher’s parent university wants that pitcher used.

The Black Bears still have a long way to go to round out the pitching staff. In addition to the aforementioned returns of Imboden and Schueller, a pair of left-handers in Jack Meek of Cal State Fullerton and Riley Roskopf of Iowa Western have committed to the Black Bears for 2023. Orange Coast College freshman right-hander Matt Nelson is also joining Cowlitz for the ‘23 campaign. Nelson is coming off of Tommy John surgery.

The Black Bears’ season opens on June 1 at Ridgefield and runs through Aug. 6. Tickets can be purchased on the team website cowlitzblackbears.com. All home games are played at Story Field in Longview.