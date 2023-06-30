The Cowlitz lineup is starting to look familiar.

With outfielder Sam Canton leading off and Ethan Mann, Brandon Larson, Grant Jay and LeTrey McCollum occupying the 3-4-5-6 holes more often than not, first yearBlack Bears head coach Kelly Stinnett seems to have settled on his guys.

The second spot in the order seems to go to either AJ Singer or Oregon State infielder Ely Kennel while Ian Riley, Chris Brown and Eli Lopez get their opportunities in the bottom half of the order.

The likes of Connor Tallakson, Tyce Peterson and Max Ortega will also get their shot as they rotate in with the regular starters.

Though Stinnett will continue to have to monitor the at bats of his hitters and the innings of his pitchers, he has noticeably found a lineup he likes and a rotation of 11, 12 offensive players that gives the Black Bears a solid shot to win.

“We’re going to rotate probably about 11 guys in there now it seems like. Get the other guys in there once a week sparingly,” Stinnett said. “We’ll have some conversations, everybody knowing their roles and we still have some guys who will reach their innings max, their playing time max, so we’ll have to get through that.”

The pair of Canton and McCollum — now hitting .392 and .423 respectively — are the Black Bears’ two hottest hitters after a homestand sweep of Walla Walla. Canton is in the midst of a 13-for-25 stretch while settling into the leadoff hole.

What is Stinnett seeing from his outfielders?

“Good approaches. They’re not trying to pull the ball too much. They’re taking what the pitcher is giving them and putting up really good at-bats,” said the Black Bears skipper.

Canton has been working the middle of the field with a simple line-drive approach.

“Yeah, just trying to work middle, not trying to get too pull happy or try to hit the ball out of the ballpark on every pitch,” said Canton. “Personally I’m just trying to be as calm as I can no matter what. Right now it’s working.”

Canton added that he enjoys hitting leadoff where he can typically jump on fastballs early in the count.

“I hit leadoff all through high school and then summer ball here last year so I kind of got comfortable hitting leadoff here in Cowlitz,” said Canton. “Some guys don’t like it, I enjoy it because you get a first-pitch fastball right there at the beginning of the game.”

Like Canton's pitch selection, Stinnett and company are quickly learning what they like and they're looking to do it more often.

Cowlitz will spend the weekend at Corvallis for a three game series before returning home to host the Springfield Drifters for a three game set at Story Field starting at 6:35 p.m. on Monday. The Black Bears and Drifters will get things started at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.