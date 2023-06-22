Larson played first base, batted in the three hole and finished the game 3-for-3 with three singles, a run and a hit by pitch as he reached base in all four plate appearances. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound lefty also showed a good glove at first base.

“Good swings,” Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett said. “(He had) a couple of really good picks at first (base), good defense. He’s going to help us out a lot.”

Larson hit .295/.359/.537/.896 with nine home runs and 45 RBIs as a freshman. He walked 14 times and struck out 42 in 35 games. Stinnett was impressed by the batting practice show Larson put on prior to Wednesday’s game with multiple drives carrying over the outfield wall despite the “dead balls” the team uses in batting practice.

With Larson now in the fold, Cowlitz has its full complement of players for the summer. Coach Stinnett hopes the offense will start rounding into form.

“We have our guys. Everybody’s here, now hopefully for the next two months we can start gelling a little bit and the guys will start swinging it a little better,” said Stinnett.

Mann earns a rest day

Cowlitz outfielder Ethan Mann was out of the lineup for the first time since joining the team in the middle of last week from Dallas Baptist University as a junior.

The 6-foot-1 right-handed slugger was named an All-American after posting 20 home runs and 80 RBI with the Patriots. Through his first three games with the Black Bears, Mann is 5-for-12 with two walks, three runs and an RBI.

Going forward, expect to see Mann in the heart of the Cowlitz lineup alongside his DBU teammate Grant Jay, Larson, Ian Riley, Max Ortega and Sam Canton.