Kai Francis returned to the mound for the first time in over a month on Thursday night when he made his first appearance for the Cowlitz Black Bears.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander from Bainbridge who now plies his trade at Gonzaga endured a rough first outing at Story Field against Portland. After pitching a scoreless first frame, Portland brought eight men to the plate against Francis in the second inning, loading the bases and scoring a pair of runs.

Francis finished his day after allowing two runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter. On the positive side, Francis struck out three, all looking. Francis thought he pitched well in the first inning, then felt the second inning get away from him.

“I felt like I had a good first inning, then maybe the second inning sped up on me a little bit,” acknowledged Francis. “I started losing control of my fastball, but I’m happy to come away with just two runs scoring. It definitely could have been a lot worse, but it could have been better, (too.) We’re just going to progress forward and onto the next outing.”

Francis thought some of the issues were mechanical.

“Once I started speeding myself up, I definitely lost touch with my lower half, but I was able to get in touch with that towards the end of the second inning,” added Francis.

For Francis, just being back on the mound is a blessing after sitting nearly four months with a type-1 strain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. It was a long rehab process which sidelined him most of 2023. Francis pitched just 21 1/3 innings with Gonzaga in the spring.

The light workload has the sophomore looking to accumulate innings this summer in hopes of working his way back to full strength. He noted his velocity is still below the rate he threw prior to the injury. Francis sat 89-91 mph with his fastball on Thursday.

“My goal this summer is just to train, get better, get stronger, put on weight, but most importantly getting more innings under my belt and build confidence with that,” stated Francis. “Hopefully next time out, I’ll be able to go more than two innings.”