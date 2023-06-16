WALLA WALLA — Cowlitz failed to complete the sweep of Walla Walla after leaving the tying run on second base in the ninth inning.

Kennedy Hara’s go-ahead single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Walla Walla to a 4-3 win Thursday in the West Coast League contest and snapped Walla Walla’s two-game losing streak.

Cowlitz scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to tie the game at 3-3. AJ Singer and Sam Canton delivered run-scoring hits after the team put runners on first and second base with two outs.

After Hara gave Walla Walla the lead in the eighth, reliever Josh Aribal closed the door on Cowlitz in the ninth, though the save wasn’t without drama. Cowlitz designated hitter Vinny Salvione led off with a single only to be erased on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Max Ortega. After Noah Fields struck out for the second out of the inning, Eli Lopez worked a walk to push pinch-runner Chase Elliot to second base. But Aribal was able to strike Nick Miller out for the final out.

After two games in which the Black Bears’ offense terrorized Walla Walla pitching to the tune of 17 runs on 23 hits, Sweets starter Cameron Soliz found some success.

The right-hander Soliz out of Corpus Christi University held the Black Bears to one run on two hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked two. Soliz handed the ball to left-hander Reilly Kirkpatrick who continued to hang zeros while shutting down the Cowlitz offense. Kirkpatrick allowed two hits over 2 2/3 innings. He struck out two batters and walked one.

Sam Canton, the outfielder from Gonzaga, continued his hot start to the summer league season by going 2-for-4 to lift his average to .350. Canton also picked up his sixth RBI of the summer.

Ian Riley and Vinny Salvione each added two hits for the Black Bears.

Cowlitz tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the third inning when Riley singled in Singer. The Sweets, though, scored two runs in the fourth inning against new Cowlitz reliever Will Woodward, a sophomore at the University of Washington, who made his first appearance for the Black Bears.

The left-handed Woodward yielded three baserunners in his one inning of work on a hit and two walks. Nate Moquin earned the start for Cowlitz. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits and two walks over three innings.

Cowlitz (5-7) opens a three-game series with rival Ridgefield on Friday at the RORC at 6:35 p.m. It also plays Ridgefield on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.