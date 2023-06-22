A three-run eighth inning lifted Portland to a 6-3 victory over Cowlitz in the second game of the teams’ three-game series, Wednesday at Story Field. Cowlitz was unable to win back-to-back games despite a strong start from right-hander Lucien Wechsberg.

Portland scored the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth following a throwing error by Oregon State product Tyce Peterson, who saw his first game action of the summer for Cowlitz with the start at second base.

Pickles’ catcher Blake Hiraki came around to score on a clutch single by Nicky Markantonatos, who came into the game leading the West Coast League in hitting with a .436 average. Markantonatos was 0-for-6 prior to that hit. He jumped on the first pitch he saw from Cowlitz reliever Gavin Ludlow to dump a single into shallow center field after getting jammed.

Portland made Cowlitz pay further for the error as Evan Cloyd followed with a two-run home run down the line in left field for the 6-3 advantage.

The Black Bears were unable to respond, losing for the fourth time in their last five games.

Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett lamented a pair of defensive mistakes, one on a throw that ended up hitting a Portland baserunner as he ran up the line to first base after a sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning with two on and no outs.

Naighel Calderon ran inside the foul line on the artificial turf at Story Field which interfered with Black Bears’ third baseman Chris Brown’s throwing lane to the first-base bag. Unfortunately for Cowlitz, home plate umpire Billy Yeager didn’t see it that way, and the ball caromed down the right-field foul line to allow two runs to score and Calderon to advance all the way to third base. Calderon would later score on a groundout to give Portland a 3-0 lead. The damage came against Black Bears’ reliever Riley Roskopf.

“We made the one play where the runner was inside the line, you know it should have been an out,” Stinnett said. “It’s one of those things. You beg and plead and you hope they overturn it or see it a different way, but it didn’t happen. And we did come back to tie it, we just couldn’t hold on after that.”

Earlier in the inning, Roskopf had Hiraki, who attempted to bunt, 0-2 in the count and ended up issuing a walk. It put runners on first and second with no outs and led to the eventual misplay in the next at-bat.

“We go 0-2 on a guy that’s trying to bunt and we end up walking him. That can’t happen," Stinnett added. "I’d much rather see him bunt the ball; we get the out instead of walking a guy. Now, that’s what led (to the big inning). The next guy bunted and the ball hits the runner going up the line. If they’re going to give you an out, we’ve got to take it."

The second mistake was Peterson’s aforementioned error which ultimately cost the Black Bears three runs and the game. Those mistakes overshadowed what was otherwise a well played defensive game and pitching performance by Cowlitz.

For the second straight game, the Cowlitz starting pitching was up to the task. Wechsberg was sharp over four innings as he builds up his arm strength in just his second start and second appearance for the Black Bears from Westmont College.

The sophomore right-hander yielded just two hits while striking out three and generating seven groundouts in his four scoreless frames.

“He threw very well. He had good velocity early on, kind of tailed off there in the fourth. We’re trying to build these guys up,” Stinnett said. “Great breaking ball. Really good spin rate. The differential between his fastball and his curveball was really good and he was able to throw it for strikes. He had a couple good (splitters) too. He’s sneaky. Nice and smooth, the ball comes out well.”

Wechsberg posted a 2.73 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 18 appearances out of the bullpen for Westmont in 2023. He pitched just 29 1/3 innings so he enters the summer league with an eye on accruing innings particularly as a starting pitcher with the goal of transitioning into a starter for his collegiate team as a junior.

“The fastball was working. I was trying to work on some new stuff, the two-seamer and the splitter,” Wechsberg acknowledged. “This season I was strictly fastball curveball, majority fastball. My coach told me I need to work on getting a third pitch. Getting that third pitch will allow me to be a better starter.”

The Black Bears worked themselves back into the game in the bottom half of the sixth when Grant Jay connected on an offering from Jacob Bresnahan for his second home run of the summer. Jay hit 21 home runs to lead Dallas Baptist in his freshman season in 2023. His drive out to left field came off the bat with a 100 mph exit velocity and brought the Black Bears to within one run, 3-2.

Cowlitz tied the game an inning later when LeTrey McCollum scored on a sacrifice fly from Gonzaga’s Sam Canton.

Ludlow pitched three innings of relief for the Black Bears. He allowed three unearned runs on three hits and struck out two while picking up the loss.

Brandon Larson led the Cowlitz offense in his first appearance with the team. Larson went 3-for-3, scored a run and was hit by a pitch to reach base all four times he came to the plate. McCollum added a pair of hits to the Black Bears tally.

Cowlitz (6-10) wraps up its three-game series with Portland on Thursday. Gonzaga’s Kai Francis is scheduled to pitch for the Black Bears. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Story Field.