Cowlitz Black Bears to blast fireworks Saturday night
Cowlitz Black Bears to blast fireworks Saturday night

WCL All star game

Corby, the Cowlitz Black Bears mascot, stops by to give visiting scouts a welcoming fist bump as the start of the 2016 All-Star Game at Story Field.

 The Daily News file photo, Bill Wagner,

The Cowlitz Black Bears will kick off the weekend’s patriotic celebrations Saturday night with the help of a bottle rockets’ red glare and a few smoke bombs bursting in air.

Saturday, July 3, the Black Bears will welcome military veterans and first responders for Military Appreciation Night at Story Field with a fireworks display set to rock the skies overhead following the final out.

The festivities are being sponsored by Pacific Tech Construction and Western Fabrication.

“Admission is free for active and retired military, veterans, and first responders as we salute these local heroes throughout the night,” read a press release from the Black Bears.

The gates will open at 6:05 p.m. for the game against members of the Cascade Collegiate League with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. The fireworks extravaganza is set to begin shortly after the final out, which should be around 10 p.m.

