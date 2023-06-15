WALLA WALLA — A five-run first inning carried Cowlitz to its second win over Walla Walla in as many days, winning 7-2 Wednesday.

The Black Bears took advantage of a pair of Walla Walla errors and four free passes to open a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Noah Fields and Connor Tallakson, who earned the start at catcher, each delivered RBI hits in the inning and Eli Lopez drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in another run.

Left-hander Kyle Ethridge started his second game of the season for the Black Bears. The Northwest Nazarene College product allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in three innings before giving way to the bullpen. He recorded four strikeouts.

After the first inning, the Cowlitz offense was held at bay by Walla Walla right-hander Landon Webb, who pitched six strong innings of relief for starter Hunter Polley, who earned the loss despite not allowing a single earned run.

Webb limited the Black Bears to three hits and a walk while striking out four through the seventh inning. Cowlitz finally got to the Walla Walla pen in the eighth and ninth innings against reliever Mason Brunson.

Aided by a pair of walks and a wild pitch, the Black Bears scored an insurance marker in the eighth on a Carter Monda single and then followed with one more in the ninth when Vinny Salvione singled home Ian Riley.

The Black Bears offense was led by Riley, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored from the clean-up spot. Gonzaga’s Sam Canton batted 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Salvione led the way with two RBIs.

Kelly Stinnett’s bullpen held Walla Walla at bay for the second consecutive day. Lucien Wechsberg took over from Ethridge in the fourth inning. The Westmont College product began an effort which saw Black Bears’ relievers work six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and one walk to go with 10 strikeouts. Wechsberg pitched two scoreless innings, struck out four and allowed one hit to earn the win.

Jaron Deberry of Dallas Baptist worked scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh innings in which he walked one and struck out three without giving up a hit. Nick Silva closed the game out by completing the eighth and ninth innings. Silva allowed two hits and struck out three batters without giving up a walk.

Cowlitz will go for the series sweep against Walla Walla at 6:35 p.m. Thursday before opening a series at Ridgefield beginning Friday. The first pitch against the Raptors is set for 6:35 p.m. at the RORC.