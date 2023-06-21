In his third game with the team, Dallas Baptist catcher Grant Jay made his presence felt.

Jay slugged a pair of doubles in the win over Portland as he went 2-for-3 with a walk to improve to 5-for-12 for a .417 average to open the summer.

Jay joins fellow catchers Max Ortega and Connor Tallakson to give Cowlitz a formidable trio in the backstop position. Ortega, playing first base against Portland, also had two hits as he went 2-for-4 with a double for Cowlitz.

“He’s got a good approach,” Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett said. “We’ve got to keep that bat in the lineup as much as you can and still get some other guys playing time. The ball comes off hard when he hits it.”

Jay slugged .755 for Dallas Baptist this spring and noted he made a few adjustments to his swing this year, but said his success was built over the repetitions of facing collegiate pitching in his sophomore season.

“I think just getting used to college pitching was the biggest thing. I made a few tweaks in my swing here and there, and that’s also allowed me to compete better against competition,” said Jay. “It’s just reps. The more you see, the better you become.”

Jay added that he wasn’t on time for the fastball early in Tuesday’s game.

“A couple things I took away from my (at-bats) today, there was a few first pitch fastballs that I just wasn’t quite ready for,” Jay noted. “The very first AB of the game for me, I was hunting fastball, and he gave it to me middle in, and I just wasn’t ready. You know, luckily he went with curveball (on the next pitch), and it was a big looper, and I was able to sit back and drive it.”

Cowlitz now has its full complement of three catchers on its roster. The trio of Jay, Ortega and Connor Tallakson of Irvine Valley College will continue to split the catching duties moving forward.

The bats of Ortega and Jay already appear to be two of the best on the roster, making Stinnett’s job as head coach more difficult. Stinnett noted the team will move players around with Jay getting a look in the outfield, to keep the aforementioned bats in the lineup.

“We’re just going to keep moving guys around. Make sure everybody stays happy and they’re playing at least a couple of days in a row,” said Stinnett.

Brandon Larson joins team

Cowlitz continued to get closer to full strength Tuesday as it welcomed UC San Diego first baseman Brandon Larson. Larson didn’t appear in the game against Portland on Tuesday, but should make his debut at some point during the three-game series.

At 6-foot-6 and 235-pound, Larson is an imposing left-handed hitter. He finished his freshman season at UC San Diego with a .295/.359/.537/.896 batting line to go with nine home runs and 45 RBIs. He earned 14 free passes and struck out 42 times in 35 games.