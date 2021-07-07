West Coast League: Walk-off homer downs Black Bears

PORTLAND — Cowlitz had a slim lead through eight innings, but the ninth spelled doom for the Black Bears with a pinch-hit, three-run walk-off home run giving the Portland Pickles a 3-1 win Tuesday.

Kelly Austin took a perfect game two outs into the sixth inning and ended up allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings, reaching 10 strikeouts for the second time in his past three starts. Michael Benz came in for the eighth and was just as good to start, throwing a 1-2-3 frame to send the Black Bears to the ninth up 1-0.

But in the final inning, a leadoff error and a single put two Pickles on the pond with no outs. Wilson Weber pounced on a sacrifice bunt attempt and threw the lead runner out at third to keep Portland from getting its first man to third base of the game, but it didn’t matter when Leo Mosby blasted the third pitch he saw over the wall in left center to end it.

Cowlitz got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning when Cary Arbolida was hit by a pitch, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on a Jaden Sheppard RBI single.