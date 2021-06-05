West Coast League: Cowlitz undone by false starts in home opener against Walla Walla

Early in the contest the Black Bears suffered a serious scare when Fung, playing second base, collided full speed with right fielder Jayce Bailey while both players tried to track down a Texas League blooper.

“It was quite windy so I’m guessing that as that ball was coming back they both lost track of where they were on the field, and I bet you both of them were yelling ‘I got it!’” Burres said.

The dangerous snag was good for the final out of the second inning and helped Davis escape a bit of a jam with a pair of runners on base. After laying sprawled on the ground for several minutes in order to catch his breath Fung finally gathered himself and trotted off the field as the half-capacity crowd sat stunned in silence.

Going forward, that’s the sort of opportunity that Black Bears fans should be sure to rain down applause for a pair of players who are obviously willing to put their bodies on the line.

“Matty said he was alright. He took a knee to his chest and it knocked the wind out of him, but obviously he was fine. He hit a double in his next at bat,” Burres said. “I think that’s something we might do a little bit more work on; some more tweener communication. The last thing we need is somebody getting hurt.”