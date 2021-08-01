WCL: Sheppard walk-off lifts Black Bears over Lefties in 10

“That’s kind of what it takes.,” Cowlitz skipper Brian Burres said. “You can’t try to do it with one swing every time. Broc took what was given to him; he didn’t get the strikes he wanted to hit, he took some pitches. Then Dawson did a good job. And I liked how aggressive Shep was in the zone. He got a pitch to swing on, and he went early.”

One of the largest and strongest hitters on the Black Bears roster, Sheppard faced a month-long dry spell when opposing teams realized how much trouble he had dealing with breaking balls and simply refused to throw him anything straight. Less than two weeks ago, his batting average sat under .120. Since then, though, the slugger has started to find more and more success against offspeed pitches, with hits in five of his past six starts.

And that — combined with the pressure situation Thomas found himself in — forced the Lefty righty to come into him with a fastball.

As Mortensen rounded third and crossed home plate, the Black Bears spilled out of the dugout and sprinted across the field to Sheppard, who turned off first, chucked his helmet, and soon found himself in the middle of a mob.

“I got happy,” he said. “My heart was racing a lot, and I was finally able to take a deep breath and let it go. That felt good.”