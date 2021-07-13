WCL Player Profile: The future starts now for Cowlitz' Wilson Weber

That depth allows Weber to start a game behind the plate, then get two days to either play as a designated hitter, work with the pitching staff in the bullpen, or give his legs a day of rest.

And with all of those jobs, Weber is taking the chance to learn as much as possible from a full team’s worth of more experienced players, and coaches.

“It definitely takes more of a focus,” he said. “High school, coming from there, you can kind of take days off. But here, you definitely can’t, and it comes back to bite you if you do. I’m definitely staying more focused, getting a lot better, and working a lot harder and not being able to take days off.”

He said he had plenty of chances to catch high velocity in travel ball throughout high school, but that some of the Black Bears’ older and more wily southpaws gave him some fits behind the plate with their movement before he got used to them.

It’s been a bit more of a journey with the bat in his hands, facing off against pitching at least two or three steps above what he was just facing in high school season. He’s hitting .206 this season with 26 strikeouts in 19 games, but he’s also shown that when he gets ahold of the ball he can put a charge into it, with five doubles, two triples, a home run, and 12 RBIs.