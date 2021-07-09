WCL: Pickles get last laugh against Cowlitz again

PORTLAND — For the second time in three days, the Cowlitz Black Bears lost a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, falling to the Portland Pickles 5-4 in walk-off fashion at Walker Stadium on Thursday.

“Quite tough,” Cowlitz manager Brian Burres said. “We got walked off twice here, which was kind of crappy. We played really good baseball for almost every inning of this whole series, and we’re walking away with one win, which is kind of tough.”

Over the course of the three-game series, Cowlitz outscored Portland 12-8 — but the Pickles won the three ninth innings by a collective score of 5-1, which ended up being enough to take the series win.

For a moment, though, it seemed like the ball might bounce the Black Bears’ way. In the top of the ninth, Rikuu Nishida drew a pinch-hit walk, then stole second, diving in safely on a close call that riled up the home crowd. In turn, the visitors were happy to rile up the fans from their dugout, and got even louder when Broc Mortensen laced a two-out double down the line in right field to score Nishida and put them up 4-3.