WCL: Pickles get last laugh against Cowlitz again

PORTLAND — For the second time in three days, the Cowlitz Black Bears lost a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, falling to the Portland Pickles 5-4 in walk-off fashion at Walker Stadium on Thursday.
“Quite tough,” Cowlitz manager Brian Burres said. “We got walked off twice here, which was kind of crappy. We played really good baseball for almost every inning of this whole series, and we’re walking away with one win, which is kind of tough.”
Over the course of the three-game series, Cowlitz outscored Portland 12-8 — but the Pickles won the three ninth innings by a collective score of 5-1, which ended up being enough to take the series win.
For a moment, though, it seemed like the ball might bounce the Black Bears’ way. In the top of the ninth, Rikuu Nishida drew a pinch-hit walk, then stole second, diving in safely on a close call that riled up the home crowd. In turn, the visitors were happy to rile up the fans from their dugout, and got even louder when Broc Mortensen laced a two-out double down the line in right field to score Nishida and put them up 4-3.
The bench kept up its energy when James Bradwell — who had come into a one-out jam with runners on second and third in the eighth and escaped with a pair of strikeouts — jumped out in front of Ryan Guardino 0-2, but the Portland right fielder timed up his fastball, smacking a single to give the home dugout hope.
Bradwell began to struggle with command, sending the first pitch to Matt Jew to the backstop, then walking him, and then walking Ivan Luna behind him to load the bases.
That brought up Leo Mosby — who hit the three-run walk-off home run to beat Cowlitz on Tuesday — and Mosby did it again, this time blasting Bradwell’s 1-2 fastball off the wall to plate the two runs the Pickles needed to send the crowd home happy.
At the beginning of the game, Cowlitz only needed two batters to start the scoring off. Brock Bozett took the first pitch of the ballgame, then sent the second back up the middle for a single, before Mortensen launched the third into the visitors’ bullpen to make it 2-0.
The rest of the Cowlitz lineup had their own individual success against Portland starter Alex Giroud — five Black Bears got hits and another walked in the first trip through the order — but they weren't able to add to their lead.
“We put guys on, we just didn’t get that big drive-them-in hit that we got the day before,” Burres said.
After three innings, Giroud made way for a veritable parade of bullpen arms. The Pickles trotted out seven relievers to throw the final six innings, and the Black Bears weren’t able to do much against any of them, as Portland worked its way back to tie the game at 2-2.
Kase Ogata had the main exception to the Black Bears' offensive struggles, hitting a solo home run in the top of the seventh to put the visitors back on top 3-2, but Portland tied it up on an RBI groundout in the bottom half of the frame.
Besides Ogata’s home run and Mortensen’s double in the ninth, Cowlitz managed just one hit in the final six innings.
Mortenson, Ogata, and Matty Fung all had two-hit days, while Bozett reached base twice on his single and a walk.
Izaak Martinez threw four innings to start for Cowlitz, allowing two runs on six hits. Carter Sutton was the first out of the bullpen and tossed 2 ⅓ hitless frames, but ran into trouble with a pair of walks in the seventh, and despite it being scored after he was pulled, Portland’s third run was charged to him.
Cowlitz was scheduled to return home to start a three-game series against their rivals from Ridgefield on Friday.