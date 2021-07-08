WCL: Nishida leads with bat and glove, Black Bears beat Portland's Pickles

“He does a really good job of seeing pitches early and making a pitcher work,” Burres said. “As soon as the pitcher takes the mound, his first batter he has a pesky little guy out there that makes him work. You want to get comfortable early as a pitcher, and there’s nothing worse than a guy who makes you uncomfortable early. He did a nice job of setting the pitcher on his heels to start the game.”

In the fourth, Nishida came up with a rally already started. His at-bat followed a Matthew Schwarz’s 2-RBI single and a drag bunt that beat the defense set the table for a Brock Bozett two-run double.

In the ninth, Nishida was back at it, slicing a single the other way to log the multi-hit night. He finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, and started a whole lot more.

As a team, Cowlitz combined for eight hits – seven of the nine starters logged knocks – and drew four walks and a hit batter. Bozett reached base four times on his double and three free passes, and at the bottom of the order, Schwarz went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

“Top to bottom, the lineup was very good,” Burres said. “What I liked was that we saw a lot of pitches. We made guys work, and that (went) in our favor.”