WCL: Nishida leads with bat and glove, Black Bears beat Portland's Pickles

PORTLAND – Rikuu Nishida started things off for the Black Bears on Wednesday evening at Walker Stadium, and he ended them as well, leading Cowlitz to an all-around dominant 7-0 win over the Portland Pickles in West Coast League play.
With the guests up by seven runs, Jake Dent came in to close things out in the bottom of the ninth, but a pair of one-out walks gave the home crowd the shadow of a glimpse of hope. Portland left fielder Matt Jew worked a long at-bat before shooting a ball up the middle that seemed destined for the grass, but Nishida dove out to snag it before it could get there. In one motion, the Osaka, Japan native fielded the ball, reached around to tag second base with his glove as he tumbled past, and then got to his knees and fired a strike to first to end the game with a highlight-reel double play.
“He does some special things on defense,” Black Bears manager Brian Burres said. “He’s just always moving, very good at reacting to balls. He can make the play unexpectedly, especially when it counts.”
Three hours earlier, Nishida had started off a day at the plate terrorizing Portland’s pitchers.
Leading off the top of the first, Nishida worked a six-pitch at-bat before chopping a soft grounder over Bradley McVay’s head and legging out an infield single. He came around to score the first run of the day on a fielding error, which also brought home Brock Bozett to make it 2-0.
“He does a really good job of seeing pitches early and making a pitcher work,” Burres said. “As soon as the pitcher takes the mound, his first batter he has a pesky little guy out there that makes him work. You want to get comfortable early as a pitcher, and there’s nothing worse than a guy who makes you uncomfortable early. He did a nice job of setting the pitcher on his heels to start the game.”
In the fourth, Nishida came up with a rally already started. His at-bat followed a Matthew Schwarz’s 2-RBI single and a drag bunt that beat the defense set the table for a Brock Bozett two-run double.
In the ninth, Nishida was back at it, slicing a single the other way to log the multi-hit night. He finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, and started a whole lot more.
As a team, Cowlitz combined for eight hits – seven of the nine starters logged knocks – and drew four walks and a hit batter. Bozett reached base four times on his double and three free passes, and at the bottom of the order, Schwarz went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
“Top to bottom, the lineup was very good,” Burres said. “What I liked was that we saw a lot of pitches. We made guys work, and that (went) in our favor.”
On the mound, Kyle Sandstrom didn’t have his best stuff of the season, falling behind in counts early and often, but worked out of every tough spot he got himself into for four scoreless innings of two-hit ball.
“He did what he needed to do,” Burres said. “He pitched out of trouble tremendously and kept zeroes on the board for those four innings he was in.”
Jeff Nelson came in for the fifth and kept it going for the Black Bears with four shutout frames of his own. He struck out five and walked one, and kept the Pickles down as the Cowlitz bats stretched the lead to earn the win..
“He’s been great,” Burres said. “He comes out there and he competes every time and pounds the zone, and that’s what you love to see.”
Cowlitz and Portland were scheduled to wrap up their series Thursday.