WCL: Newcomer Thompson shines, Cowlitz beats Corvallis

The other consequence of Thompson’s efficiency was that he flew through his innings. Burres and pitching coach Korey Kier only planned for the Cougar to go six innings at most, but when he finished the top of the sixth on just 80 pitches, Thompson – who never threw more than two frames at a time in Pullman this past season – started pleading his case.

“He kind of talked his way into the seventh,” Burres said. “I love when guys do that.”

So Thompson got one more inning, and promptly retired the side in order for the fourth consecutive frame. Coming off the field grinning, he raised his eyebrows in Kier’s direction and put up his pointer finger, asking a very obvious question, but his new pitching coach shut him down with a smile and a firm handshake, ending his first outing at Story Field then and there.

Izaak Martinez came in to pitch the final two frames, working an 1-2-3 eighth before allowing a run on two hits and a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

That run ended up being inconsequential, though, because of a top-to-bottom power surge by the Black Bears at the plate.

“A lot of different guys contributed and did a really good job,” Burres said. “It’s nice to see that, when everyone can get in on the mix.”