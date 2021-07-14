WCL: Newcomer Thompson shines, Cowlitz beats Corvallis

The Cowlitz Black Bears charged out of their brief, two-day vacation head-on, with a new piece fitting in perfectly to lead them to a 4-1 win over Corvallis in a non-league matchup.
“It was good after a couple days off, the guys didn’t look like they really missed a beat,” said Black Bears skipper Brian Burres. “They were aggressive for the most part at the plate, maybe too aggressive on the basepaths at times… but aside from that, great defense, pitched really well, and hit well.”
Micky Thompson, who just wrapped up his redshirt freshman season at Washington State, put on a Cowlitz jersey for the first time and announced his arrival with authority, with some help from his defense.
Travis Bazzana led off the top of the first inning with a lined shot to left and went for second base, but Henry Muench picked the ball up and fired it all the way in to Rikuu Nishida, who put the tag down for the 7-4 putout. From there, Thompson settled in and shoved, allowing just two more hits and a walk over the course of seven innings.
“He just filled the zone,” Burres said. “A lot of action, and I say that because the more you’re in the zone, the more your defense can stay on their toes. Sometimes when you throw a lot of balls, guys tend to get on their heels, and that’s when some bad defensive plays can be made.”
The other consequence of Thompson’s efficiency was that he flew through his innings. Burres and pitching coach Korey Kier only planned for the Cougar to go six innings at most, but when he finished the top of the sixth on just 80 pitches, Thompson – who never threw more than two frames at a time in Pullman this past season – started pleading his case.
“He kind of talked his way into the seventh,” Burres said. “I love when guys do that.”
So Thompson got one more inning, and promptly retired the side in order for the fourth consecutive frame. Coming off the field grinning, he raised his eyebrows in Kier’s direction and put up his pointer finger, asking a very obvious question, but his new pitching coach shut him down with a smile and a firm handshake, ending his first outing at Story Field then and there.
Izaak Martinez came in to pitch the final two frames, working an 1-2-3 eighth before allowing a run on two hits and a sacrifice fly in the ninth.
That run ended up being inconsequential, though, because of a top-to-bottom power surge by the Black Bears at the plate.
“A lot of different guys contributed and did a really good job,” Burres said. “It’s nice to see that, when everyone can get in on the mix.”
As a team, Cowlitz racked up five doubles on the night. Leading the way in the heart of the order was center fielder Jacob Stinson, who put together a 2-for-2 night with a pair of two-baggers and two more walks.
Stinson got the scoring started in the bottom of the third, trading places with Jayce Bailey, who’d led the inning off with a double of his own.
“He’s been great all year at the plate,” Burres said of his center fielder. “It’s no surprise that he comes up big early and gets that first run.”
In the fifth, Rikuu Nishida traded in the power for the speed. The Osaka, Japan native singled, swiped second on the first pitch to Matthew Schwarz, stole third two pitches later, and scampered home on a wild pitch two offerings after that.
“If you’re going to watch somebody to see action, he’s always moving,” Burres said. “He does a good job of picking his spots and getting good jumps.”
After that, it was back to the doubles in the seventh, when Kase Ogata smoked a shot off the right field wall to score Stinson and Muench.
Every Cowlitz starter reached base on the evening, and eight logged hits.
The Black Bears and Knights were set to race south for the return matchup of the two-day, non-league series, at Goss Stadium on Thursday. On Friday, Cowlitz will return to Story Field and to WCL play, hosting the Yakima Valley Pippins.
Guerrero gone on
After hearing his name called in the 12th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday, UW's Tyson Guerrero is no longer with the Black Bears, moving on to join the Kansas City Royals organization.