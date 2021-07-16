WCL: Errors mount up in Black Bears' loss

CORVALLIS — The Cowlitz Black Bears dropped the return trip of their non-league home-and-home set with the Corvallis Knights, with uncharacteristic mistakes mounting up in a 4-1 loss at Goss Stadium on Thursday.
Cowlitz, which came in with the third-best fielding percentage in the WCL, committed four errors on the evening — all in the first five innings — and those weren’t the only costly miscues.
It started in the first inning; Dale Takalo got two quick outs to start the frame and should have had a third, but an error on Brock Bozett at short put a runner on, and the Knights pounced with a single and an RBI double to go up 1-0.
With the game tied at 1-1 in the fourth inning, Toma Murase came into the game and immediately plunked Taison Corio. Corio stole second, Dawson Martin’s throw down went wild, and he took third, before Murase balked him home to put the Knights back ahead.
Another error led to another unearned run in the fifth off of Keegan Wright, who allowed two hits and a walk with one out but would have left the bases loaded had it not been for the leadoff miscue in the field on Rikuu Nishida that preceded everything else.
That was it for the errors, but the Black Bears did their part to help the Knights once more in the seventh, when a wild pitch put runners on the corners instead of on first and second, allowing Jake Hoskins to drop down a squeeze to make it 3-1. Travis Bazzana followed that with an RBI single to give Corvallis its final run of the day.
Dale Takalo went two innings to start the bullpen day, allowing one unearned run and committing the only error of the night that didn’t directly lead to Corvallis run. He gave the ball to his brother Eli — making his Black Bears debut — in the third, and the latter Takalo had the calmest outing of any Cowlitz pitcher, striking out one in a 1-2-3 frame.
Murase (0-2) took the loss; in six appearances this year he’s only allowed three hits, but his ERA is up at 8.10. Wright struck out one and gave up an unearned run in the fifth, and Carton Sutton tossed the final three innings, giving up three hits, a walk, and two runs.
Meanwhile, the Cowlitz batters had an equally rough time of it. Kase Ogata and Sean Mulcare both went 2-for-4 right next to each other at the bottom of the order, but aside from them the Black Bears went a combined 1-for-23.
The lone run for the visitors came in the top of the second, when Martin walked and went to second on a wild pitch, Ogata singled him to third, and Mulcare hit a ground ball to the right side to score him.
As a team, Cowlitz went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
The Black Bears were set to return home Friday to open a three-game set at Story Field with Yakima Valley that will run through Sunday.