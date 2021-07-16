WCL: Errors mount up in Black Bears' loss

CORVALLIS — The Cowlitz Black Bears dropped the return trip of their non-league home-and-home set with the Corvallis Knights, with uncharacteristic mistakes mounting up in a 4-1 loss at Goss Stadium on Thursday.

Cowlitz, which came in with the third-best fielding percentage in the WCL, committed four errors on the evening — all in the first five innings — and those weren’t the only costly miscues.

It started in the first inning; Dale Takalo got two quick outs to start the frame and should have had a third, but an error on Brock Bozett at short put a runner on, and the Knights pounced with a single and an RBI double to go up 1-0.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the fourth inning, Toma Murase came into the game and immediately plunked Taison Corio. Corio stole second, Dawson Martin’s throw down went wild, and he took third, before Murase balked him home to put the Knights back ahead.

Another error led to another unearned run in the fifth off of Keegan Wright, who allowed two hits and a walk with one out but would have left the bases loaded had it not been for the leadoff miscue in the field on Rikuu Nishida that preceded everything else.