WCL: Davis strikes out 12, Black Bears blank Pippins again

Afterwards, Myles Davis, his catcher Jacob Burley, and his skipper Brian Burres all either alluded to or said it outright: If if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
As much as it did break, Davis’ slider definitely wasn’t broken Saturday evening, and the Yakima Valley Pippins found that out the hard way in a 5-0 shutout.
“I honestly haven’t seen it have that much success ever, until today,” Davis said.
Davis took a perfect game into the seventh inning and a no-hitter into the eighth. In the end, he struck out 12 batters before ultimately giving up a single through the left side to Alex Shanks to lead off the top of the eighth, at which point Burres came out to get him, sending him on a walk back to the dugout surrounded by a standing ovation at Story Field.
“It was electric, it was amazing,” Davis said. “There’s really nothing to describe it. It was awesome.”
Davis’ first pitch of the night to Alex Fernandes was a fastball that missed away. His second was another heater; this one also missed the target, but floated over the plate for a called strike.
Then, Davis broke out the slider, and that — all the way back in the first inning — may well have been the beginning of the end for Yakima Valley.
Fernandes took a called strike on 2-1, then swung over a slider in the dirt to go back to the dugout. Willie Lajoie saw two break into the zone, then went fishing for one that started on the outside corner and ended up in the left-handed batters box. Blake Dickman laid off the first wipeout breaker he was offered, but couldn’t manage to do so again, going down on three straight balls in the dirt.
That set the tone for the night, with the Pippins setting up a perfect storm; Davis’ slider was nearly unhittable for right-handed hitters, and conveniently enough after Fernandes, Yakima Valley had just one lefty in its lineup.
It took five batters for the Pippins to finally put one in play, when Mason Marenco grounded out easily to short. After three innings, Davis had gone nine-up, nine-down with six strikeouts, and Burley made the easiest choice of the night.
“Going in, the plan was to be heavy sliders the first time through, and then come back in with the fastball the second time through,” he said. “But no one had hit it yet, so I was like, ‘Let’s just keep throwing them.’”
As it turned out, Yakima Valley’s hitters would have no better luck seeing Davis the second time through. Fernandes popped up to lead off the fourth, and Lajoie and Dickman both struck out again — this time both going down on three pitches. The fifth came and went in order again. So too did the sixth, with Davis finishing it up with his only backwards K of the night on a front-door hook to Spencer Marenco, puffing out his chest, and striding back to the dugout with all the swagger in the world.
“Myles, he lives off momentum,” Burley said. “”When he gets that K to end the inning, he likes to strut off the field and show off a little bit.”
Going back out for the seventh, Davis got Fernandes to fly out, but fell behind to Lajoie, working a full count before missing high with a 3-2 fastball to give up his first base runner of the night. Then, he plunked Dickman, and despite still working on a no-hitter, found himself in a bit of a jam.
“That happens a lot, when you’re pumped up, and then that little thing can be a big let down,” Burres said. “Then all of a sudden in a swing of the bat, you lose the no-hitter, and the shutout on top of it, and all of a sudden it’s a 4-2 game.”
Instead, he got Noah Williamson — Yakima Valley’s recently-drafted slugger — to strike out for the third time on one last slider in the dirt, and watched as Rikuu Nishida made a ranging play up the middle to leave Lajoie is scoring position with the no-hitter still intact.
Davis ended his night on 97 pitches, after giving up the single to Shanks to start the eighth. Of those, 62 were strikes — 23 on swings and misses.
As the standing ovation for Davis sat back down, Burres gave the ball to Michael Benz, who forced a flyout, then struck out two in a row, the second coming fittingly on a slider in the dirt.
In the ninth, it was Mark Woinarowicz’s, and the reliever put up his seventh straight scoreless appearance, striking out the side in order to end it with authority.
As a trio, Davis, Benz, and Woinarowicz combined for 17 strikeouts. Through the first two games of their series against the Pippins, the Black Bears’ pitchers have allowed just four hits and racked up 28 punchouts — and still haven’t let a Yakima Valley runner cross home plate.
For Cowlitz’s part, the Black Bears’ hitters didn’t make Davis wait for support as they did for Kelly Austin on Friday, putting two runs up on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second, another in the third, and a fourth in the fifth inning.
Brock Bozett did the bulk of the damage, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Henry Muench reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with a walk and hit-by-pitch.
“We did a really nice job of swinging the bat tonight,” Burres said. “I thought we did a great job of getting great pitches to hit and putting good swings on them.“
Cowlitz was set to go for the sweep of Yakima Valley on Sunday at Story Field.