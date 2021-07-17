WCL: Davis strikes out 12, Black Bears blank Pippins again

Afterwards, Myles Davis, his catcher Jacob Burley, and his skipper Brian Burres all either alluded to or said it outright: If if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

As much as it did break, Davis’ slider definitely wasn’t broken Saturday evening, and the Yakima Valley Pippins found that out the hard way in a 5-0 shutout.

“I honestly haven’t seen it have that much success ever, until today,” Davis said.

Davis took a perfect game into the seventh inning and a no-hitter into the eighth. In the end, he struck out 12 batters before ultimately giving up a single through the left side to Alex Shanks to lead off the top of the eighth, at which point Burres came out to get him, sending him on a walk back to the dugout surrounded by a standing ovation at Story Field.

“It was electric, it was amazing,” Davis said. “There’s really nothing to describe it. It was awesome.”

Davis’ first pitch of the night to Alex Fernandes was a fastball that missed away. His second was another heater; this one also missed the target, but floated over the plate for a called strike.

Then, Davis broke out the slider, and that — all the way back in the first inning — may well have been the beginning of the end for Yakima Valley.