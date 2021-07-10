WCL: Black Bears walk off in 11th over Raptors

“Coach Kier’s been working with him a lot on some things, and he’s taken to it quick,” Burres said. “You could see… from his last start to this start, he was a different pitcher. That’s just going to keep going forward, from this start to the remainder of the second half of the season.”

Cowlitz’s first real chance for anything offensively came in the bottom of the fourth, when the Black Bears loaded the bases with no outs. Martin rolled a grounder that served up a double play but brought the tying run in. Then, third base coach Aaron Matthews went with the small-ball route, and Matthew Schwarz saved the rally with a perfectly-placed safety squeeze to score Cary Arbolida and give Cowlitz its first lead of the series.

“That was a perfect bunt,” Burres said. “There’s one thing to give (the sign) and there’s another to execute it. He did his job of executing it.”

For eight innings, it looked like the one-run lead might just hold up. Michael Benz needed just seven pitches to get through the eighth before giving the ball to James Bradwell for the save — and a chance to exorcise his demons from the series finale at Portland on Thursday.