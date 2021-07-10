WCL: Black Bears walk off in 11th over Raptors

Matty Fung squared his 0-1 pitch up into the outfield, rounded first base, and didn’t stop running. He didn’t even bother turning to watch Dawson Martin cross home plate — he knew it was a foregone conclusion — and just kept going past second.
His teammates caught up to him around where the infield dirt meets the outfield grass between second and third with water bottles flying and coolers dumping. He kept going into the outfield — right into incoming bullpen contingent, who brought a cooler of their own to upend onto the hero of the night.
“My back is soaked,” Fung said with a laugh after it all ended.
Black Bears skipper Brian Burres sat back around the dugout as it all unfolded, preferring to celebrate with his coaches and wait until all of the liquid there was to throw had settled into the outfield grass. But he was happy to watch his Cowlitz team celebrate a walk-off 3-2 win over Ridgefield in 11 innings that maybe, just maybe, started to get the proverbial monkey off the Black Bears’ collective bats.
“I love it,” he said. “That’s what you play baseball for, are those big moments like that throughout the year. I’m super excited that we were on the right side.”
Cowlitz, behind a stellar start from Carson Angeroth and another dominant outing by the bullpen, held the top offense in the West Coast League quiet for the second night in a row, and but for a crucial ninth-inning blunder, would have won in the normal allotment of frames. After the Raptors tied it up at 2-2, the Black Bears put runners in scoring position in each of their first two chances to walk it off, but couldn’t cash in.
In the end, it took a bit of luck to break their way. Facing a full count with one out in the bottom of the 11th against Ridgefield sidewinder Andrew Troppmann, Martin flipped a flare into no-man’s land in shallow right-center. With the outfielders starting out deep, nobody could get there in time to make the catch, and Martin never slowed down, sliding into second with a double.
That brought up Fung, who had come in for Kase Ogata as a pinch runner, stayed in afterward, and already had a hit to his name off the bench. He didn’t wait around, and soon he was running and every Cowlitz fan at Story Field was going home happy.
“The last pitch was a fastball, middle-in,” Fung said. I see sidearmers pretty well, and I was able to square it up pretty well.”
Despite not seeing the field until the seventh inning, Fung still led the Black Bears with a 2-for-2 night at the plate.
For most of the game, the story was Angeroth’s sudden dominance. After lasting just 8 ⅔ innings in his first three WCL starts combined and compiling an ugly 9.35 ERA, Angeroth came in Saturday, shoved, and did so efficiently.
Angeroth needed just 21 pitches to get through the first two innings, and despite giving up a run in the third, kept going. He retired the final 11 batters he faced, needing just 84 pitches to go seven innings and strike out five.
“Coach Kier’s been working with him a lot on some things, and he’s taken to it quick,” Burres said. “You could see… from his last start to this start, he was a different pitcher. That’s just going to keep going forward, from this start to the remainder of the second half of the season.”
Cowlitz’s first real chance for anything offensively came in the bottom of the fourth, when the Black Bears loaded the bases with no outs. Martin rolled a grounder that served up a double play but brought the tying run in. Then, third base coach Aaron Matthews went with the small-ball route, and Matthew Schwarz saved the rally with a perfectly-placed safety squeeze to score Cary Arbolida and give Cowlitz its first lead of the series.
“That was a perfect bunt,” Burres said. “There’s one thing to give (the sign) and there’s another to execute it. He did his job of executing it.”
For eight innings, it looked like the one-run lead might just hold up. Michael Benz needed just seven pitches to get through the eighth before giving the ball to James Bradwell for the save — and a chance to exorcise his demons from the series finale at Portland on Thursday.
Instead, it went wrong. Bradwell hit Reece Hernandez to lead off the inning, and John Peck squared to put down a sacrifice bunt to move him to second. Martin picked the bunt up and threw Peck out at first, but with everybody crashing in, nobody covered third until Hernandez rounded second base and was halfway there. At the last second, Arbolida tried to throw it across the diamond to Schwarz, who was belatedly running to the bag from short, but his toss airmailed wide, letting Hernandez come all the way around to tie the game up at 2-2.
Once again, things were going against the Black Bears despite a gem of a pitching performance, with little going right offensively.
This time, though, Cowlitz buckled back down.
“It’s nice to see guys bounce back and not let those little mistakes dictate the rest of the game,” Burres said. “It happened, you get rid of it, and you just keep going from where you were before. And it is nice, because Bradwell didn’t let it affect him; he got two quick outs and got us back in here.”
Bradwell got his two outs to keep it tied. In the 10th, Mark Woinarowicz came in and got three quick outs, then got three more in the 11th to set up the walk-off.
“Everybody did such a good job,” Burres said. “All of the guys came in and just pounded the zone, which is what we needed.”
Cowlitz and Ridgefield were set to conclude their series with a Sunday matinee at Story Field.