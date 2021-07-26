WCL: Black Bears take series over Port Angeles Lefties

PORT ANGELES — The Cowlitz Black Bears earned their third series win in a row Sunday, beating the Port Angeles Lefties 9-4.
Moved up to the top of the lineup after getting extra-base hits in the first two games of the series, shortstop Matthew Schwarz continued his hot streak, leading the way on offense with a 2-for-5 day at the plate. That included a two-out solo home run — his second bomb in three days — to get the scoring started in a four-run third inning.
After Schwarz made it 1-0, Jacob Stinson and Broc Mortensen walked, and Torreahno Sweet singled to load the bases for Dawson Marton, who emptied them with a 3-RBI double.
Sweet finished the day with the high total in the hit column, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs of his own. One came on an RBI double in the sixth inning, while the other two came on another double in the eighth.
Brock Bozett went 2-for-6 at the very top of the Cowlitz order with his seventh stolen base of the year, while Jaden Sheppard went 2-for-5. Stinson and Johnny Radomskiy both went 0-for-2 but drew three walks apiece; the former came around to score two runs while the latter added another.
Dale Takalo earned the win for the Black Bears, going 4 ⅔ innings in his first start in WCL play. He allowed one run in the first before settling down and putting up three shutout frames, then got into a jam in the fifth, giving up two more runs before Michael Benz came in to clean up and get the Black Bears back in the dugout. Benz went two more innings and finished with three strikeouts. Mark Woinarowicz allowed a solo home run to the first batter he faced but then got three straight flyouts in the eighth, and James Bradwell worked around a walk in the ninth to end it.