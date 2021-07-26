WCL: Black Bears take series over Port Angeles Lefties

PORT ANGELES — The Cowlitz Black Bears earned their third series win in a row Sunday, beating the Port Angeles Lefties 9-4.

Moved up to the top of the lineup after getting extra-base hits in the first two games of the series, shortstop Matthew Schwarz continued his hot streak, leading the way on offense with a 2-for-5 day at the plate. That included a two-out solo home run — his second bomb in three days — to get the scoring started in a four-run third inning.

After Schwarz made it 1-0, Jacob Stinson and Broc Mortensen walked, and Torreahno Sweet singled to load the bases for Dawson Marton, who emptied them with a 3-RBI double.

Sweet finished the day with the high total in the hit column, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs of his own. One came on an RBI double in the sixth inning, while the other two came on another double in the eighth.

Brock Bozett went 2-for-6 at the very top of the Cowlitz order with his seventh stolen base of the year, while Jaden Sheppard went 2-for-5. Stinson and Johnny Radomskiy both went 0-for-2 but drew three walks apiece; the former came around to score two runs while the latter added another.