WCL: Black Bears shut out Pickles, take series

Following an offensive outburst to even their series against Portland, the Black Bears returned to their preferred method of winning games, relying on pitching and defense and getting just enough offense at the right moments to win 2-0 for their first-ever series win over the Pickles.

“The guys played their a***s off this series,” Cowlitz skipper Brian Burres said. “It was really nicely done. The whole team around — pitching, hitting, defense — all played really well.”

Not that it didn’t get a little nerve-wracking at times.

When Leo Mosby stepped up to the plate in the top of the eighth inning with one out and a runner on second, it was obvious something was going to happen. The Portland third baseman came into Thursday on a 14-game hitting streak. In his first five games against Cowlitz, he’d hit .375 with two doubles and two home runs — and two come-from-behind walk-off hits.

Then he unloaded on Michael Benz’s first offering, and the ball started to fly.

“He’s been a one-man wrecking crew against us in the two series,” Burres said. “He hit it, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ He did a great job getting the first pitch he was looking for and absolutely smashing it.”