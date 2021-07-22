WCL: Black Bears shut out Pickles, take series

Following an offensive outburst to even their series against Portland, the Black Bears returned to their preferred method of winning games, relying on pitching and defense and getting just enough offense at the right moments to win 2-0 for their first-ever series win over the Pickles.
“The guys played their a***s off this series,” Cowlitz skipper Brian Burres said. “It was really nicely done. The whole team around — pitching, hitting, defense — all played really well.”
Not that it didn’t get a little nerve-wracking at times.
When Leo Mosby stepped up to the plate in the top of the eighth inning with one out and a runner on second, it was obvious something was going to happen. The Portland third baseman came into Thursday on a 14-game hitting streak. In his first five games against Cowlitz, he’d hit .375 with two doubles and two home runs — and two come-from-behind walk-off hits.
Then he unloaded on Michael Benz’s first offering, and the ball started to fly.
“He’s been a one-man wrecking crew against us in the two series,” Burres said. “He hit it, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ He did a great job getting the first pitch he was looking for and absolutely smashing it.”
Mosby seemed destined to be the cause of yet more heartbreak for the Black Bears, but this time, Jacob Stinson had a beat on it. The Nevada sophomore broke back and ran, leaping at the last moment to catch the ball just as it came down at the yellow home run line on the top of the wall in right field, crashing into the fence and holding on to keep Cowlitz ahead.
“That was spectacular,” Burres said.
Benz needed just three more pitches to get the third out of the frame on a grounder to Rikuu Nishida, ending a huge nine-out outing to carry the game from the middle innings to the doorstep of the win. He finished with just one hit allowed in three innings.
“The seventh, eighth innings can be some decisive innings in these close games, and he did a great job of absolutely pounding the zone, which goes to our defense as well, because guys who throw a lot of strikes keep the defense alert and on their toes,” Burres said. “Benz is an absolutely strike-thrower, and you saw the plays that got made behind him.”
But Benz was just a quarter of an all-around quality outing by the Cowlitz pitching staff, with four separate Black Bears filling very different roles nearly perfectly.
With the likes of Tyson Guerrero, Myles Davis, and Max Pettey moved on, the Black Bears moved Carter Sutton out of the bullpen and into the rotation, and he looked good in his longest outing yet of the season. Sutton threw 69 pitches to go 4 ⅓, working around three hits and three walks but striking out three Pickles.
Two of those baserunners came an out into the fifth inning, after which Burres took the ball from Sutton’s hand and gave it to Jake Dent. The Sonoma State reliever did what he’s done all season, working out of the jam with a pop-up and a grounder to keep the shutout intact.
“He does a good job throwing offspeed for strikes, so he can come in there with the heater or the breaking ball or what have you, and put the hitters on the back foot a little bit, and not let them get out there on the first pitch for damage,” Burres said.
The ⅔ of an inning was Dent’s 10th consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run, and it set the Black Bears up to stretch Benz out.
After Benz — and the defense — got the game through the eighth, the ball went to James Bradwell, who gave up a walk and a hit but exorcised any remaining demons he might have had from his blown save against the Pickles three weeks ago to finish the game off with a double play.
With the pitching as dominant as it was, the Black Bears only needed a bit of offense, and busted out the Cowlitz Manufacturing Co. to do so. In the bottom of the first, Rikuu Nishida walked, stole second, went to third on a shallow Brock Bozett single, and scored on a Stinson sacrifice fly.
Three innings later, the line started with Stinson, who walked, took second on a Brock Mortensen single, tagged up and advanced on a deep flyout to right off the bat of Dawson Martin, and scored on a Jaden Sheppard RBI single.
“We work hard on that; the guys take a lot of pride,” Burres said. When their number’s called to get the job done in those certain situations, they take a lot of pride in getting it done.”