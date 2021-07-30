WCL: Black Bears rally late, get back on winning note

YAKIMA — Two high-scoring losses into their series with Yakima Valley, the Black Bears got back to their roots, putting up two runs in the top of the ninth inning to reward a dominant day for the Cowlitz pitchers in a 3-1 win Thursday.
Carter Sutton, fully entrenched in the Cowlitz rotation now, put up 5 ⅓ scoreless innings, allowing five walks but just two hits, and finishing with six strikeouts.
Two of those walks came with one out in the sixth, which ended his outing. Earlier than normal, skipper Brian Burres gave the ball to James Bradwell, Cowlitz’s top closer; the man they call Big Canada walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, but then got a strikeout and a groundout to escape the jam with the Black Bears still up 1-0.
Bradwell, who hadn’t thrown more than an inning since his Black Bears debut on June 2, went 2 ⅔, striking out four and giving up just one hit. He did allow a run to come home in the bottom of the seventh, but because Cowlitz came back before he was pulled going into the bottom of the ninth, he earned the win.
That rally came with a significant amount of help from the Pippins’ Landon Schirer. Wilson Weber drew a pinch-hit walk to lead off the top of the ninth, and Jayce Bailey drew a walk of his own. Matthew Schwarz singled to load the bases — still with no outs — and Rikuu Nishida worked a five-pitch walk, forcing in the go-ahead run to make it 2-1.
Schirer started Brock Bozett off with another ball, then came a bit too far inside, plunking the Black Bears’ infielder to bring in another run and double the lead.
Mark Woinarowicz came in to pitch bottom of the ninth and earned his first save since June 10, inducing a groundout and two pop-outs to end it.
Nishida went 3-for-4 with the RBI drawn on his final walk. He’ll be sad to see Yakima in the rear view mirror on the bus ride west; the second baseman finished the three-game series with an 8-for-11 statline, complete with a double in each game, a triple, two walks, three RBIs, three runs scored, and two stolen bases.
The Cowlitz leadoff man got things started in the top of the third inning with a walk, then stole second. Up to the plate stepped Sam Brown, who’d joined the Black Bears in Yakima but started off his time in a Cowlitz uniform in an 0-for-9 slump. This time, Brown got off the schnide, singling to score Nishida and give Cowlitz a 1-0 lead.
The Black Bears were set to open their penultimate home series of the season Friday against Port Angeles. That series will continue Saturday night and wrap up Sunday afternoon.