WCL: Black Bears rally late, get back on winning note

YAKIMA — Two high-scoring losses into their series with Yakima Valley, the Black Bears got back to their roots, putting up two runs in the top of the ninth inning to reward a dominant day for the Cowlitz pitchers in a 3-1 win Thursday.

Carter Sutton, fully entrenched in the Cowlitz rotation now, put up 5 ⅓ scoreless innings, allowing five walks but just two hits, and finishing with six strikeouts.

Two of those walks came with one out in the sixth, which ended his outing. Earlier than normal, skipper Brian Burres gave the ball to James Bradwell, Cowlitz’s top closer; the man they call Big Canada walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, but then got a strikeout and a groundout to escape the jam with the Black Bears still up 1-0.

Bradwell, who hadn’t thrown more than an inning since his Black Bears debut on June 2, went 2 ⅔, striking out four and giving up just one hit. He did allow a run to come home in the bottom of the seventh, but because Cowlitz came back before he was pulled going into the bottom of the ninth, he earned the win.