WCL: Black Bears playoff hopes come to an end in extra-inning loss to Bellingham

Cowlitz’s magic officially ran out at Story Field long after dark Wednesday, in an 11-8 loss to Bellingham in 10 innings that — combined with results out of their control — ended the Black Bears’ shot for a playoff spot.

For a moment, everything was breaking the Black Bears’ way. After an extra-innings victory Tuesday over the Bells, Cowlitz needed another win and a Bend loss to stay alive, as well as losses by Ridgefield and Portland to have a good shot to sneak in on the final day of the regular season.

Sure enough, just around 7:15 p.m., Cowlitz held a 5-0 lead in Longview. In Corvallis, the Knights had a 2-1 lead over the Elks. In Walla Walla, the Sweets were well into a dominant shutout of the Raptors. And in Port Angeles, the last-place Lefties held a narrow edge over the Pickles. If all four results held, the Black Bears would not only be alive in the playoff race, but control their own destiny on the final day of the season.

But going into the fifth inning, Brian Burres took Carter Sutton out and went to the bullpen, and everything went sideways in a perfect storm.

Well, actually, it started with the opposite of a storm.