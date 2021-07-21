WCL: Black Bears hit, walk their way to win over Pickles

Cowlitz paid Portland back for is series-opening drubbing Wednesday, pulling away late to take care of the Pickles 9-1 at Story Field.
“It’s always nicer after this game, compared to the last game,” said Black Bears skipper Brian Burres. “I feel like that was the turnaround we needed.”
Portland’s pitchers had problems finding the strike zone all night long, directly leading to all four of Cowlitz’s run-scoring rallies. All told, the Pickles gifted the Black Bears 1,080 free feet on the basepaths, on 11 walks and a hit batter.
But as the game went on, the Black Bears were able to start adding to the damage themselves, punching out big hit after big hit late.
“You try not to get passive; you still try to attack your pitch,” Burres said. “You just make sure that you get your pitch and don’t swing at the one that might be out of the zone, because you know that he’s having a little trouble commanding, because it happens to every pitcher. As a hitter, you just have to remember that you still might get that fastball down the middle, and you need to be ready when you do.”
After the Black Bears put up three runs with a fair bit of Portland help, Cowlitz’s offense ground itself back into the rut it’d stayed in the past two games. The hosts went three-up, three-down in four straight innings — hitting into a pair of double plays — and the Pickles started to make up ground, putting a run on the board in the fourth to keep anybody at Story Field from getting too comfortable.
Portland got two quick outs to start the bottom of the sixth, but Wilson Weber drew a two-out walk to extend the inning. Burres went to his bench, bringing in Jayce Bailey to pinch-hit, and the Idahoan flipped a single down the right-field line to let Weber go from first to third. Then, Jaden Sheppard cranked a grounder that was too hot for Cam Clayton to handle at short, bringing an insurance run in to make it 4-1.
The top of the Black Bears’ lineup came up with one out in the eighth, and the Pickles gave them a running start, walking Rikuu Nishida, Brock Bozett, and Jacob Stinson to load the bases. Broc Mortensen got the hit parade going with an RBI single. Wilson Weber sent a deep flyout to right to bring home another run, and Bailey and Jaden Sheppard hit back-to-back two-out RBI singles to make it 8-1.
“It’s happens a lot in baseball — you put up a crooked number early and then you kind of take your foot off,” Burres said. “It was nice to see us continue to push and continue to try to plate runs as we did.”
In the eighth, it was the same story of Portland starting the rally and Cowlitz finishing it. A hit batter and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with one out for Mortensen, who cranked a ball to left field deep enough for a sacrifice fly.
The top of the Cowlitz order — Nishida, Bozett, and Stinson — combined to go 3-for-7 with eight walks and seven runs scored.
“They were up there to battle, and they weren’t going to give in to a pitcher on the pitch that was just off,” Burres said. “They were making him come to them if they were going to put a swing on it, and they worked some good at-bats.”
Behind them, the rest of the Black Bears order went to work driving them in. Mortensen and Weber both finished with a hit, a sacrifice fly, and three RBIs. Bailey went 2-for-3 despite only playing in the final four innings.
Carson Angeroth earned the win for Cowlitz, going 5 ⅓ in the start, walking five Pickles himself but striking out four and just allowing the one run in the top of the fourth. He allowed two free passes in the fifth before leaving, but Michael Benz came in to get the Black Bears out of the jam and start yet another dominating bullpen performance.
Benz, Michael Woinarowicz, and Keegan Wright went a combined 3 ⅔ innings, allowing just one hit and finishing with four strikeouts.
Cowlitz and Portland were scheduled to play their rubber match at Story Field on Thursday.