WCL: Black Bears hit, walk their way to win over Pickles

Cowlitz paid Portland back for is series-opening drubbing Wednesday, pulling away late to take care of the Pickles 9-1 at Story Field.

“It’s always nicer after this game, compared to the last game,” said Black Bears skipper Brian Burres. “I feel like that was the turnaround we needed.”

Portland’s pitchers had problems finding the strike zone all night long, directly leading to all four of Cowlitz’s run-scoring rallies. All told, the Pickles gifted the Black Bears 1,080 free feet on the basepaths, on 11 walks and a hit batter.

But as the game went on, the Black Bears were able to start adding to the damage themselves, punching out big hit after big hit late.

“You try not to get passive; you still try to attack your pitch,” Burres said. “You just make sure that you get your pitch and don’t swing at the one that might be out of the zone, because you know that he’s having a little trouble commanding, because it happens to every pitcher. As a hitter, you just have to remember that you still might get that fastball down the middle, and you need to be ready when you do.”