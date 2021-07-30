WCL: Black Bears hammer Lefties to open homestand

It turns out the Black Bears may have brought the offense they found on the road back on the bus with them.

After averaging over seven runs per game on its recent six-game road trip, Cowlitz returned to Story Field and promptly hit double-figures for the first time in WCL play at home this season, pulling away for a 13-4 laugher of Port Angeles on Thursday.

“I liked that we were hungry the whole rest of the game,” Cowlitz skipper Brian Burres said. “Each inning we continued to get baserunners on, and do the right things.”

Early on, it seemed like the Black Bears may need all the offense they could get, and Broc Mortensen was happy to provide it. After Kelly Austin allowed two runs in the top of the first inning, Cowlitz loaded the bases with one out after Rikuu Nishida and Sam Brown singled and Torreahno Sweet was hit by a pitch. That brought up Mortensen, who pounced on the first pitch Luke Jewett offered him and demolished it over the wall in right field, delaying his jog around the bases only to admire his work and casually flip his bat 15 feet over his head as the Cowlitz dugout went wild.

“That ball was hammered,” Burres said. “That was great, and we needed it. That’s big; you come up there with the bases loaded and get your pitch early and not be scared to swing on it.”