WCL: Black Bears hammer Lefties to open homestand

It turns out the Black Bears may have brought the offense they found on the road back on the bus with them.
After averaging over seven runs per game on its recent six-game road trip, Cowlitz returned to Story Field and promptly hit double-figures for the first time in WCL play at home this season, pulling away for a 13-4 laugher of Port Angeles on Thursday.
“I liked that we were hungry the whole rest of the game,” Cowlitz skipper Brian Burres said. “Each inning we continued to get baserunners on, and do the right things.”
Early on, it seemed like the Black Bears may need all the offense they could get, and Broc Mortensen was happy to provide it. After Kelly Austin allowed two runs in the top of the first inning, Cowlitz loaded the bases with one out after Rikuu Nishida and Sam Brown singled and Torreahno Sweet was hit by a pitch. That brought up Mortensen, who pounced on the first pitch Luke Jewett offered him and demolished it over the wall in right field, delaying his jog around the bases only to admire his work and casually flip his bat 15 feet over his head as the Cowlitz dugout went wild.
“That ball was hammered,” Burres said. “That was great, and we needed it. That’s big; you come up there with the bases loaded and get your pitch early and not be scared to swing on it.”
The Lefties came right back with two runs off of Austin in the top of the second to make it 4-4 just nine outs into the game.
But then, the game’s flow changed. After allowing five hits in his first two innings, Austin settled down to keep the Lefties guessing the rest of the way. Cowlitz’s ace ended up going seven innings for the fourth time in his past five starts.
“It’s unexpected when Kelly gives those runs up early, but the fight in him was incredible,” Burres said. “To have that happen early and get through the seventh still was kind of amazing to watch.”
Austin nearly faced the minimum in his final five frames. In the top of the third, he allowed a single to Jack Holman, but Wilson Weber caught the Lefties’ catcher getting a bit too much of a secondary and picked him off. In the fifth, Luke Saunders singled but was thrown out on the basepaths as well. In the sixth, Holman singled again, but Brock Bozett made a diving stop at third base a batter later, and Rikuu Nishida turned a beautiful 5-4-3 double play.
That was just one of a host of highlights in the field for the Black Bears. Nishida, who’s good for two or three web gems himself every night, kept up his pace, while Bozett also got dirty on multiple occasions, and Matthew Schwarz played yet another game at short making every play look easy.
“I don’t want to say expect, but it’s less surprising now, because they do it regularly, they make those great plays,” Burres said. “It’s easy as a manager when you’re rolling those guys out all the time to feel good about having your chances to win games.”
The thing that Black Bears fans maybe haven’t been able to expect, though, was what the Cowlitz hitters were able to do in the latter half of the game.
It all started in the bottom of the fourth, when Schwarz drove a 1-2 pitch into the right-center gap for a two-out double, and Nishida followed that with a line drive up the middle to make it 5-4.
That would be the only run in the inning, but come the fifth, the Black Bears added another to double their lead. Then the crooked numbers started falling — three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh, turning what had been a shootout into a turkey shoot.
Nishida, who’s currently hotter than a furnace on the sun, went 3-for-4 to raise his batting average to .364, capping his night with an RBI double to the warning track in center field. He’s currently on a six game hitting streak, with 11 hits, four doubles, and five RBIs in his past four games.
Schwarz went 3-for-4 at the bottom of the order, driving in two runs himself. Jacob Stinson — who came in for Sweet after he went hard into the wall in right field early in the game — added two hits, as did Mortensen.
Cowlitz and Port Angeles had the middle game of their series Saturday evening, and will wrap it up Sunday afternoon.