WCL: Black Bears get offense going in win over Ridgefield

The Black Bears turned to Carter Sutton to come in on short notice in a pressure situation, and the reliever needed just seven pitches to pull off the escape act, rolling a double play and getting an inning-ending strikeout to keep the Raptors off the scoreboard.

“I feel like that is what won the game for us,” Burres said. “Two guys on, no outs, new guy coming in, and comes in right away and shuts the door and stopped any momentum that might have built. Honestly, I feel like that was where the game was won, that fourth inning.”

Sutton kicked off a line of relievers six pitchers long. After Keegan Wright pitched two scoreless frames, Jake Dent got into a bit of trouble, allowing a three-run home run to cut the lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Liam Hatakenaka came in later in the inning with a runner on and two outs and loaded the bases on a walk and a dropped third strike, but got out of it unscathed.

“If you can come and you can put out a fire, those things just wash out any of that momentum that might have been coming,” Burres said.

Dale Takalo allowed a single but struck out the side in the eighth, and Mark Woinarowicz put it away with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The win gives the Black Bears a 3-2 lead in the season series against Ridgefield. One more win will earn Cowlitz the first-ever Columbia River Cup. They were set to get their first crack at it Wednesday evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.