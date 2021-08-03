WCL: Black Bears get offense going in win over Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD – The Black Bears brought their bats south, and they brought them to a bit of a launch pad at the RORC, smacking three home runs in a 9-3 win over Ridgefield on Tuesday.
“Here, the wind can kick up pretty good,” Cowlitz skipper Brian Burres said. “It was a little gusty. It’s like a full 180; at our park, the wind is always blowing in.”
The visitors took advantage of the kindly winds early to start off a busy day at the plate. In the top of the third, shortstop Matthew Schwarz lifted a ball the other way. It didn’t look anything more than a routine flyout at first contact, but as the wind kept blowing, the ball kept carrying, until the Raptor out in right field ran out of room and had to watch it fall beyond the wall.
That kicked off a heavy-hitting final two-thirds of the game for Cowlitz, in which the Black Bears added runs in five of the final six innings.
After back-to-back-to-back two-spots and a run-free sixth, the Black Bears went back to the long ball courtesy of Broc Mortensen, who went opposite field himself for his fifth homer of the season. The in the top of the ninth, Kase Ogata put an authoritative bow on the night, taking on the two-story batter’s eye in center field and winning.
In between all of that, Cowlitz put together 11 hits, with all nine starters logging at least one. Schwarz added an RBI double to go 2-for-4, while Jacob Stinson added a 2-for-5 night.
“I felt like we hit some balls hard on lines today, and that was what kept the momentum,” Burres said. “Not playing for the big one; the big one will happen, but you try to make basehits happen and keep scoring.”
Burres and his staff went with a change on the hill, giving James Bradwell – Cowlitz’s main closer this summer – the ball for his first start of the season.
The Canadian looked as good as he’s had all season, going back and forth between a fastball that topped out at 96 mph and a slider that stayed in the high 70s.
“Right away, it looked like he had good feel for it,” Burres said.
Bradwell allowed just baserunner, on a hit in the first inning, but rolled a double play to cancel it out. He then went on to retire the side the next two innings, finishing the third by breaking off a 79-mph slider on a full count right down the middle that Kody Darcy could only stare at.
As it happened, Bradwell was spinning the ball a bit too hard; he had to leave the game before getting an out in the fourth after a blister caused him to issues back-to-back four-pitch walks.
“Otherwise, we were going to ride him as long as he was looking good,” Burres said. “That’s good going forward; we’ll look forward going to his next start.”
The Black Bears turned to Carter Sutton to come in on short notice in a pressure situation, and the reliever needed just seven pitches to pull off the escape act, rolling a double play and getting an inning-ending strikeout to keep the Raptors off the scoreboard.
“I feel like that is what won the game for us,” Burres said. “Two guys on, no outs, new guy coming in, and comes in right away and shuts the door and stopped any momentum that might have built. Honestly, I feel like that was where the game was won, that fourth inning.”
Sutton kicked off a line of relievers six pitchers long. After Keegan Wright pitched two scoreless frames, Jake Dent got into a bit of trouble, allowing a three-run home run to cut the lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Liam Hatakenaka came in later in the inning with a runner on and two outs and loaded the bases on a walk and a dropped third strike, but got out of it unscathed.
“If you can come and you can put out a fire, those things just wash out any of that momentum that might have been coming,” Burres said.
Dale Takalo allowed a single but struck out the side in the eighth, and Mark Woinarowicz put it away with a 1-2-3 ninth.
The win gives the Black Bears a 3-2 lead in the season series against Ridgefield. One more win will earn Cowlitz the first-ever Columbia River Cup. They were set to get their first crack at it Wednesday evening.