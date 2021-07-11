WCL: Black Bears fall to Ridgefield to close out series

The Cowlitz Black Bears found themselves in yet another low-scoring, close game Sunday and this time came up on the losing end, falling 5-2 to Ridgefield at Story Field.
For the second straight game, the Black Bears gave the Raptors offense for free on a failed bunt coverage, and this time, it came back to bite them in a bigger way.
In the top of the third, Caden Connor singled to lead off, and Reece Hernandez — who scored from first on a sacrifice bunt in the ninth inning Saturday to send that game to extra innings — laid a bunt down back up the middle. Cowlitz starter Max Pettey charged off the mound to field it and spun to get Connor at second, but he clutched his throw, dragging Matthew Schwarz across and — according to field umpire Jim Courtney, at least — off the base to let both runners be safe.
John Peck made the Black Bears pay dearly for their mistake, smashing Pettey’s 2-1 offering over the left-field wall, over the Cowlitz bullpen, and into the trees that line the back wall of the yard at LCC to put the Raptors ahead for good.
“That was the turning point in the game,” said Black Bears manager Brian Burres. “Obviously, the home run right after that was the biggest part, but if we turn two right there, there’s nobody on and there’s two outs, and it’s a different ballgame from there. In this league, taking care of the ball is paramount, especially here.”
Pettey allowed one more single before getting a double play and a groundout to end the inning, but the coaching staff ended his day after just the three innings, which he needed 53 pitches to get through.
“Today he was just kind of behind a lot, and getting himself into hitter’s counts and not getting ahead of hitters,” Burres said. “I thought the ball was coming out fine, he just wasn’t as in command of his stuff today, and that’s why it was the early hook today.”
Cowlitz got a run back in the bottom of the fourth in somewhat controversial fashion, when Cary Arbolida backspinned a solo shot out to center that rather clearly bounced off of the banner bearing the names of LCC’s legendary coaches over the wall, onto the yellow home run line, and back into the field of play. Home plate umpire Mike Carr initially ruled the hit as not a home run, but Arbolida didn’t realize, and was tagged out rounding second on his trot around the bases.
After many minutes of discussion, Carr and Courtney changed the call, giving Arbolida the round-tripper to make it 3-1.
“I’d rather have them take the 10 minutes and get it right than try to do it in two minutes and get it wrong,” Burres said.
But after that, the Cowlitz offense continued to struggle to bring runs home. The Black Bears ended up out-hitting the Raptors 9-8 but outside of the Arbolida home run only got four runners to second base all afternoon. One of those was Jacob Stinson, who led off the bottom of the sixth with a double down the right field line but was thrown out going for third, and another was Broc Mortenson, whom Wilson Weber drove home from second to make it 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth.
Brock Bozett and Mortensen combined to go 4-for-7 with a walk at the top of the order, while Arbolida led the Black Bears with a 3-for-4 day. On the flip side of the lineup, Cowlitz’s bottom four slots went a combined 0-for-12.
Once Pettey left the game, Cowlitz turned out its bullpen, with six relievers tossing the last six innings. Carter Sutton walked two but didn’t allow anything else in two innings. Toma Murase struggled, walking two and only getting an out in the sixth, but Jeff Nelson came on to escape the jam, and then tossed a 1-2-3 seventh. Kyle Wright allowed a home run in the eighth that made it 4-1, and LCC’s Kyle Sandstrom struggled, allowing a run on three hits in just ⅓ of an inning before Mark Woinarowicz got the Black Bears back into the dugout.
Now, Cowlitz’s players are set to get a veritable vacation, with two days off before its hosts Corvallis on Wednesday.
“It is still their summer,” Burres said. “I hope they have a good time in these two days, take advantage of it, maybe get their mind off of baseball for a little bit. It’s a game that all of us here love on this team, but sometimes even the things you love most, you need a break from.”