WCL: Black Bears fall to Ridgefield to close out series

Pettey allowed one more single before getting a double play and a groundout to end the inning, but the coaching staff ended his day after just the three innings, which he needed 53 pitches to get through.

“Today he was just kind of behind a lot, and getting himself into hitter’s counts and not getting ahead of hitters,” Burres said. “I thought the ball was coming out fine, he just wasn’t as in command of his stuff today, and that’s why it was the early hook today.”

Cowlitz got a run back in the bottom of the fourth in somewhat controversial fashion, when Cary Arbolida backspinned a solo shot out to center that rather clearly bounced off of the banner bearing the names of LCC’s legendary coaches over the wall, onto the yellow home run line, and back into the field of play. Home plate umpire Mike Carr initially ruled the hit as not a home run, but Arbolida didn’t realize, and was tagged out rounding second on his trot around the bases.

After many minutes of discussion, Carr and Courtney changed the call, giving Arbolida the round-tripper to make it 3-1.

“I’d rather have them take the 10 minutes and get it right than try to do it in two minutes and get it wrong,” Burres said.