WCL: Black Bears fall again to Pippins

YAKIMA — The Pippins got the better of the Black Bears for the second straight game Wednesday, downing Cowlitz 7-4 at Yakima County Stadium.

Yakima Valley took the slow and steady attack all night long, putting up runs in five separate frames. In four of those innings, the hosts only score one run, but the exception to the rule came in the bottom of the fourth, when Cowlitz starter Micky Thompson gave up a walk, a two-run homer, another walk, two wild pitches to score another run, and one last free pass before getting pulled.

Thompson finished with five runs allowed on five hits and four walks for his first loss in a Black Bears uniform. Michael Benz followed and allowed another run in 2 ⅔ innings. Eli Takalo came in for the seventh but allowed three hits and a run before he could get two outs and was taken out in favor of Liam Hatakena.

At the plate, the Black Bears put up another decent night that would normally get the job done at Story Field, but wasn’t enough in Yakima. Rikuu Nishida went 2-for-5 with a double in the leadoff spot; he already has five hits in the first two games of the series. Broc Mortensen clubbed his third home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning to briefly tie the game at 2-2 before the Pippins dropped their crooked number in the bottom half of the frame.

Cowlitz was set to try to avoid the sweep Thursday evening. After their finally in Yakima, the Black Bears will return home to face Port Angeles in a three-game set at Story Field, starting Friday.

