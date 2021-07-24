WCL: Black Bears explode for 17 against Lefties

PORT ANGELES — The Black Bears needed just four innings to hit 10 runs for just the second time this summer, then kept going, pouring it on to beat Port Angeles 17-4 on Friday.

Ten Cowlitz batters combined to pound out 17 hits, led by the bottom of the order. In the No. 8 slot of the lineup, Torreahno Sweet went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, three runs scored, and three more driven in. Right behind him, Matthew Schwarz had an even better night, finishing 3-for-4 with five RBIs and his first home run of the season.

Sean Mulcare went 2-for-4 and scored four runs, and Brock Bozett had three hits, including a double.

Every Black Bear in the order came to the plate in a four-run second inning, punctuated by a 2-RBI double by Sweet and a Rikuu Nishida RBI single.

In the third, Port Angeles helped Cowlitz do one run better, with two hit batters and a single loading the bases, and then three straight walks bringing three runs in. Rikuu Nishida broke the trend of bases-loaded walks by scoring on a wild pitch, before Schwarz made it a five-spot with an RBI single.

Schwarz continued to take the game over in the later innings, bringing two runs in on a double to power a four-run sixth inning, the smashing a two-run home run in a three-spot in the eighth.