WCL: Black Bears end 2021 season with loss to Bells

Jacob Stinson’s comebacker bounced off Trevor Barth’s glove, but the Bellingham pitcher recovered, picked the ball up, and flipped the ball over to first. And so the Cowlitz Black Bears’ 2021 season came to a close, with a 3-2 loss to the Bells after one rough, two-error inning.

Any other night, and it would have been an absolute gut-punch of a loss, one that would have been tough to forget about before the next game in a packed schedule rolled along. But as the Bells finished their handshake line on the mound at Story Field on Thursday, the mood was different.

Instead of shuffling down the left-field line as they had night after night the past two months, the Black Bears stopped. They turned around, they faced a cheering crowd that had largely stayed the whole game, and they tipped their caps and applauded the fans.

The 2021 Cowlitz Black Bears ended their season with a loss. But after COVID-19 shut the West Coast League down entirely in 2020, and drastically altered the way the league operated in 2021, the season most definitely a win.

“For us, this was a great team to get to come back to the community, and I’m proud of how they performed,” Cowlitz owner Tony Bonacci said after the game. “And I’m proud of how the community turned out to support us.”