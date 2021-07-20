WCL: Black Bears drop opener to Pickles

But all the short rally did was cut the Portland lead to 7-2. And immediately after Stinson got Cowlitz its first run-scoring hit in over 15 innings, the Black Bears’ offense went back to square one, with Kase Ogata grounding into an inning-ending double play and their next six batters going down in order to finish the game.

Portland got all the scoring it would need in the top of the third off of LCC’s Kyle Sandstrom, though the defense around him also played a part. After back-to-back singles to lead off the frame, Gabe Skoro dropped a sacrifice bunt right in front of Burley, who rushed to bare-hand the ball to have a chance at the lead runner, but ended up dropping it entirely. Burley recovered but rushed his throw to first, sending it into right field to plate a run and put runners on the corners.

Sensing a chance, Portland put the wheels in motion and had Skoro take off from first. Burley’s throw went all the way down and the Black Bears caught Skoro in a rundown, but the Pickles got a run out of it on the front side to make it 2-0.

Two batters later, with a runner on and two outs, Leo Mosby launched an opposite-field home run to double the lead the 4-0.