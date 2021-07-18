WCL: Black Bears can't convert chances, lose to Pippins

After two games of flawless pitching, the Cowlitz staff finally had one bad inning, but with the bats going back to quiet that ended up being enough for Yakima Valley to eke out a 2-1 win Sunday.
“One hit would have changed that around nicely,” said Black Bears skipper Brian Burres. “But sometimes, that doesn’t happen.”
The Black Bears gave themselves plenty of chances for that one hit, putting four runners in scoring position in the final three innings. But Brock Bozett struck out to end the seventh with Johnny Radomskiy on second, Jaden Sheppard went down looking to end the eighth with the bases loaded, and Matty Fung swung through a high fastball to end the game with Rikuu Nishida 180 feet away from tying the game.
As a team, Cowlitz went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, twice getting nothing out of rallies with men on second and third with one out.
“It’s honestly just them giving us a good pitch to hit and us hitting it well,” Burres said. “It looked like we got some pitches that we could hit. We just didn’t do what we needed to with them, and that’s baseball.
“Hitting’s not easy; you’re going to get out more often than you get on. It just didn’t happen for us today, but I’m seeing in the future that our swings are going to turn around nicely, and we’re going to be on the winning side of these games more often than not.”
The rough night at the plate meant that a less-than-perfect first inning for Izaak Martinez was all the Pippins needed at the plate.
Martinez came out of the gate struggling with control, leaving pitch after pitch in the lefty batter’s box to put a runner on. Then, Willie Lajoie pounced on the one mistake Martinez left over the plate, crushing a hanging curveball over the wall for a two-run home run and ending the Black Bears’ streak of shutout innings at 18.
But despite still working with some command funk, Martinez got back in the dugout, then proceeded to shut the Pippins down the rest of his outing. He struck out the side in the second, and again in the third, not allowing another hit until the top of the sixth.
Martinez left the game after six innings, striking out 10 and giving up just the two runs.
“He did a good job keeping us right there,” Burres said.
When Burres pulled him after the sixth, it ended a dominant series for Cowlitz’s starters. Martinez, Kelly Austin, and Myles Davis combined to go 21 innings against the Pippins, allowed just two earned runs on six hits, and racked up 31 strikeouts.
Since July 10, Cowlitz’s starting pitchers have put up a 1.13 ERA. Over the course of those eight games, the Black Bears have had five quality starts — six innings or more with three earned runs or fewer.
But the problem, as it has been much of the season for Cowlitz, came at the plate.
Brock Bozett turned on the first pitch Seth Kuykendall threw and deposited it onto the party deck to make it 2-1. Matty Fung immediately followed that with a double to the gap in right-center field, and for a moment it seemed like the Black Bears might find themselves in a shootout for the first time in awhile.
Instead, Kuykendall bore down and baffled them for the rest of his seven-inning outing, allowing just one more hit and striking out five.
“After that first inning, he really found his offspeed,” Burres said. “ If you were watching, you had no idea what he was throwing at any time. He was landing breaking balls, landing changeups, and sticking the heater in when he needed to. It was kind of like what Myles (Davis) did yesterday.”
After Martinez left, Burres brought in his new lefty specialist, Liam Hatakenaka, who gave up a leadoff triple but got a strikeout before leaving with a right-handed bat coming up.
“He’s going to be a good weapon against lefties,” Burres, a lefty, said. “ I wouldn’t want to hit off that.”
Carter Sutton got out of the jam unscathed to keep it 2-1, and Keegan Wright and Mark Woinarowicz both added scoreless frames.
Cowlitz’s best chance came in the bottom of the eighth, when Kase Ogata hit a one-out single and was pulled for Torreahno Sweet, who went to second when Dawson Martin drew a walk. Sweet and Martin pulled off a double steal, but with two strikes on Matthew Schwarz, the safety squeeze wasn’t an option. When Schwarz struck out, the Pippins opted to put Sean Mulcare on first, and Landon Schirer won an eight-pitch battle against Sheppard, getting him to look at a 3-2 curveball for strike three.
Cowlitz was set to get Monday off before hosting Portland for a three-game set, starting Tuesday.