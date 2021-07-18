WCL: Black Bears can't convert chances, lose to Pippins

After two games of flawless pitching, the Cowlitz staff finally had one bad inning, but with the bats going back to quiet that ended up being enough for Yakima Valley to eke out a 2-1 win Sunday.

“One hit would have changed that around nicely,” said Black Bears skipper Brian Burres. “But sometimes, that doesn’t happen.”

The Black Bears gave themselves plenty of chances for that one hit, putting four runners in scoring position in the final three innings. But Brock Bozett struck out to end the seventh with Johnny Radomskiy on second, Jaden Sheppard went down looking to end the eighth with the bases loaded, and Matty Fung swung through a high fastball to end the game with Rikuu Nishida 180 feet away from tying the game.

As a team, Cowlitz went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, twice getting nothing out of rallies with men on second and third with one out.

“It’s honestly just them giving us a good pitch to hit and us hitting it well,” Burres said. “It looked like we got some pitches that we could hit. We just didn’t do what we needed to with them, and that’s baseball.