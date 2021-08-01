WCL: Black Bears can't complete sweep, fall to Lefties

“I couldn’t tell you exactly, it just happened,” Burres said. “I think it’s something to learn from.”

Meanwhile, the offense that came out just in time Saturday evening stayed dormant the whole way through. Cowlitz put two runners on in both the first and second innings, but couldn’t get anything out of it. Come the late game, it was more of the same, with the Black Bears leaving multiple runners on base again in the sixth and seventh.

Cowlitz finally broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth, when Torrehano Sweet got hit by a pitch and Kase Ogata lined a double down the line to put two in scoring position with one out, but all the Black Bears could manage was a run-scoring groundout by Jaden Sheppard, keeping the deficit well out of reach at 9-1.

Ogata, in his first game back since July 20, went 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch. Matthew Schwarz addedtwo hits at the bottom of the order.

The Black Bears will get Monday off before going to a key series at the RORC against Ridgefield. For one, the series will decide who wins the Columbia Cup, awarded this season to the winner of the seven-game series between the two Southwest Washington sides. For a second, it’ll be three huge games in the stretch run to determine the second playoff team from the WCL’s south division.

“From here on out – and it has been, really – our next game is our biggest game,” Burres said. “Especially Ridgefield, that’s who we’re chasing in the second half. There’s a little rivalry there, just with everything set up between us and the Columbia Cup, and other little things. I feel like the guys will come out excited to go out there and do what they can to win every game.”

