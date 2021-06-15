WCL Baseball: Pitching shines, Cowlitz beats Highline

The weather finally broke in time for the Cowlitz Black Bears to take the field again after two days off, and when they did, they got right back into the groove they’ve set for themselves early in this season with a 3-1 non-league win over the Highline Bears.

Ten games into their 2021 slate, the Black Bears have had just two games decided by more than one run. Both of those — including Tuesday — came by two. And for the fifth time already, Cowlitz held its opponents under two runs.

“I don’t want to say that’s how we’re built, because I think there’ll be some games where the bats come alive,” manager Brian Burres said. “But our pitching and defense are definitely two strengths that I think we’re going to lean on.”

Tuesday was yet another showcase of the Black Bears’ arms, with three pitchers combining to see the game out with eight consecutive hitless innings.

“Our pitchers did a great job pounding the zone and never letting up,” Burres said. “All three guys we brought in did a great job of continuing to hammer strikes and bringing the action to the hitter. That’s how we put those zeroes up.”