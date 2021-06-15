WCL Baseball: Pitching shines, Cowlitz beats Highline

The weather finally broke in time for the Cowlitz Black Bears to take the field again after two days off, and when they did, they got right back into the groove they’ve set for themselves early in this season with a 3-1 non-league win over the Highline Bears.
Ten games into their 2021 slate, the Black Bears have had just two games decided by more than one run. Both of those — including Tuesday — came by two. And for the fifth time already, Cowlitz held its opponents under two runs.
“I don’t want to say that’s how we’re built, because I think there’ll be some games where the bats come alive,” manager Brian Burres said. “But our pitching and defense are definitely two strengths that I think we’re going to lean on.”
Tuesday was yet another showcase of the Black Bears’ arms, with three pitchers combining to see the game out with eight consecutive hitless innings.
“Our pitchers did a great job pounding the zone and never letting up,” Burres said. “All three guys we brought in did a great job of continuing to hammer strikes and bringing the action to the hitter. That’s how we put those zeroes up.”
Carson Angeroth gave up back-to-back hits to start the game, then allowed a two-out RBI after a bad throw on what could have been an inning-ending double play gave the guests an extra crack at it. He let four more batters reach in the next three innings — two on walks and two on errors behind him — but struck out three and never let the visiting Bears cross home.
Angeroth left after the fourth and gave the ball to Kyle Sandstrom, who walked his first batter, but then picked him off of first base and retired the side with a pair of strikeouts.
“That was a great job of him reading the runner on that pick move,” Burres said. “His stuff was great.”
But the lefty was only getting started going 1-2-3 in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, finishing with six strikeouts, and only needing 46 pitches to do it.
Carter Sutton capped off the dominant day for the hosts on the hill with a nine-pitch ninth, ending it with the Black Bears’ 10th punchout of the night.
Rikuu Nishida, thrown into the starting lineup in his first game with the team, had an explosive start to his Cowlitz career, fouling a pop-up that smashed through a light in the stanchion behind the Black Bears’ dugout. He went on to lead the home side from the top of the order, going 1-for-3 with two walks, and legging out an RBI triple in the sixth on a topspin liner that fell in front of a diving Bear in the outfield and rolled to the wall.
Nishida also made the highlight reel with his glove, laying out to his right to snare a grounder up the middle and getting the out to keep Highline from getting anything started in the top of the eighth.
“He does everything really well, and I think he’ll get better as he gets more accustomed to the league,” Burres said.
Trailing right out of the gate, Cowlitz needed just four batters to tie things up, with Matthew Schwarz singling and scoring from first on a Kase Ogata RBI double.
That would be all for either team until the bottom of the sixth, when Johnny Radomskiy doubled and went to third base on a wild pitch, and Jacob Burley drove him home with a sacrifice fly. That cleared the bases for Nathan Martinez, who got things started back up with a walk, and proceeded to come all the way around on Nishida’s three-bagger.
The Black Bears were set to wrap up their quick stint against Highline with another evening outing on Wednesday. After that, they’ll hit the road to open a three-game set at Corvallis.