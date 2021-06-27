WCL Baseball: First-inning hole too deep for Black Bears against Bend

For the second night in a row, the Bend Elks did the bulk of their scoring in one inning, but Saturday, the one big frame was enough to power them to a 5-3 win over Cowlitz a Story Field

“We dug ourselves a pretty good hole early,” Black Bears manager Brian Burres said. “I guess it would be a pretty bad hole. We worked and we clawed, we just came up a little bit short.”

The Elks didn’t wait around to rally, putting up four runs in the top of the first inning off of Max Pettey. Gavin Rork singled on the second pitch he saw to lead the game off, and Austin Hauck tried to give himself up to bunt Rork over, but Pettey stumbled off the mound as he fielded the ball, allowing both Elks to reach safely.

A batter later, Julian Kodama doubled into the left field corner to score Rork, before Chase Matheny singled, making it 2-0 and putting runners on the corners. Matheny stole second to force a throw, but Wilson Weber’s toss down went high and into the outfield, letting Kodama trot home. A batter later, Bend made it 4-0 on a sacrifice fly.