WCL Baseball: First-inning hole too deep for Black Bears against Bend

For the second night in a row, the Bend Elks did the bulk of their scoring in one inning, but Saturday, the one big frame was enough to power them to a 5-3 win over Cowlitz a Story Field
“We dug ourselves a pretty good hole early,” Black Bears manager Brian Burres said. “I guess it would be a pretty bad hole. We worked and we clawed, we just came up a little bit short.”
The Elks didn’t wait around to rally, putting up four runs in the top of the first inning off of Max Pettey. Gavin Rork singled on the second pitch he saw to lead the game off, and Austin Hauck tried to give himself up to bunt Rork over, but Pettey stumbled off the mound as he fielded the ball, allowing both Elks to reach safely.
A batter later, Julian Kodama doubled into the left field corner to score Rork, before Chase Matheny singled, making it 2-0 and putting runners on the corners. Matheny stole second to force a throw, but Wilson Weber’s toss down went high and into the outfield, letting Kodama trot home. A batter later, Bend made it 4-0 on a sacrifice fly.
“Those little things cost us,” Burres said. “I think if we just played clean that inning, we’d give up one, maybe two, and it’s a whole different ball game from there. He did a great job after that, let me just say. You give up four, you can get down and throw it away, but he came back and competed, and he got us three zeroes after that.”
The Elks would manage just one more run on six hits in the final eight innings, but the four-spot held up the rest of the way.
Pettey took the loss, allowing two hits in his final three innings of work to finish with six and four runs. Carter Sutton took over in the fifth inning and gave the Black Bears three frames of one-run ball, striking out three.
Toma Murase ran into a spot of trouble in the eighth, loading the bases on free passes with one out, but Dale Takalo got out of it with a strikeout and a groundout. Former Elk, Jeffrey Nelson, made his Black Bears debut with a scoreless inning against his old team, striking out two in an easy ninth.
But offensively, the Black Bears struggled. Cowlitz wouldn’t get its first hit of the night until the third inning, when Rikuu Nishida looped a double to the wall in the left field corner, scoring Torreahno Sweet to make it 4-1.
And in the later innings, it was all about tough breaks and barely-missed opportunities. In the bottom of the sixth after Bend extended its lead to 5-1, Cowlitz loaded the bases with no outs and Weber nearly tied it up with one swing, but his deep fly ball to left center died in the shadow of the wall for a sacrifice fly. The Black Bears brought a second run home, trading an out on the basepaths for a run on a first-and-third delayed steal, but that would be it for the frame.
Then in the seventh, they juiced the bags with one out, but Brock Bozett pounded a chopper right to Daniel Garcia at first base, who fired home to get a force out at the plate, and Cole Wilkinson struck Broc Mortensen out to send the Black Bears back to the field empty-handed.
“Honestly, I don’t think we were making bad pitch decisions, our timing was just a little off,” Burres said, “That guy was a good arm that they brought in.”
Bozett went 1-for-4 with a walk, and Nishida went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch. Sweet didn’t get a hit but walked once and was hit once. Those three were the only Black Bears to reach base multiple times.
Cowlitz and Bend were slated to wrap up their three-game series Sunday, in another 7:30 matchup pushed back late to avoid the hottest part of the day. After that, the Black Bears will get Monday off, then hit the road to Walla Walla on Tuesday.