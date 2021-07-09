WCL Baseball: Cowlitz bats stay cool in loss

In the eighth, the Black Bears got a rally started for free on a walk and a hit batter, putting two on with one out again, but Weber struck out swinging. Arbolida finally brought a run home with a single up the middle, but Bozett grounded out on the first pitch he saw to end the inning and Cowlitz’s last real chance.

The Black Bears finished with four hits as a team, and drew four walks. The loss is their third in four games this week — all three came by a combined four runs.

“Our bats, for the most part, put together good at-bats,” Burres said. “It wasn’t like we were getting shoved; we put bat on ball, and sometimes they just don’t fall.”

Myles Davis gave up a bit of hard contact from the get-go for Cowlitz, but was able to work around it until the fourth, when the Raptors put up a pair of runs on three hits, a walk, and an error. He settled back down for the fifth, but another run in the sixth on a walk, a balk, a wild pitch, and a single ended his night.

Dale Takalo, Jake Dent, and Keegan Wright combined to see out the final 3 ⅔ innings without letting the deficit grow, holding the top offensive team in the WCL to one hit as a bullpen. The Raptors came into the series averaging over seven runs per game, but the Black Bears kept them to less than half of that.