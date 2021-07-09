WCL Baseball: Cowlitz bats stay cool in loss to Ridgefield

In the eighth, the Black Bears got a rally started for free on a walk and a hit batter, putting two on with one out again, but Weber struck out swinging. Arbolida was finally able to bring a run home with a single up the middle, but Bozett grounded out on the first pitch he saw to end the inning along with Cowlitz’s last real chance.

The Black Bears finished with four hits as a team, and drew four walks. The loss is their third in four games this week — all three came by a combined four runs.

“Our bats, for the most part, put together good at-bats,” Burres said. “It wasn’t like we were getting shoved; we put bat on ball, and sometimes they just don’t fall.”

Myles Davis gave up a bit of hard contact from the get-go for Cowlitz, but was able to work around it until the fourth inning. That's when the Raptors put up a pair of runs on three hits, a walk, and an error. He settled back down for the fifth, but another run in the sixth on a walk, a balk, a wild pitch, and a single ended his night.