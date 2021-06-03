WCL Baseball: Black Bears start season with comeback win, set for home-opener Friday

RIDGEFIELD — A big eighth inning gave the Cowlitz Black Bears a season-opening win, roaring back to beat Ridgefield 10-8 to begin their 2021 slate with a Columbia River Cup victory.

Now, they’re set to bring their show back to Longview, opening up a three-game series against Walla Walla at Story Field on Friday at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Cowlitz was led at the top of the order by a face familiar to the Story Field faithful. Matthew Schwarz, who hit .273 in 36 games for LCC and finished second for the Red Devils with 16, RBIs, went 2-for-5 for the Black Bears with a double, a run driven in, and two more scored.

Schwarz headlines a group of eight players from the state of Washington on Cowlitz’s roster, along with two players from just across the river in Oregon.

Right behind Schwarz in the Cowlitz lineup Wednesday was Sean Mulcare, a Portland Pilot from Kenmore, who went 2-for-3 and blasted the Bears’ first home run of the season in the top of the fifth.

After that, though, the Raptors tacked on two more runs to their lead to make it 8-3 going into the eighth inning at the RORC, before the Bears struck back.