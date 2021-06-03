WCL Baseball: Black Bears start season with comeback win, set for home-opener Friday

RIDGEFIELD — A big eighth inning gave the Cowlitz Black Bears a season-opening win, roaring back to beat Ridgefield 10-8 to begin their 2021 slate with a Columbia River Cup victory.
Now, they’re set to bring their show back to Longview, opening up a three-game series against Walla Walla at Story Field on Friday at 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Cowlitz was led at the top of the order by a face familiar to the Story Field faithful. Matthew Schwarz, who hit .273 in 36 games for LCC and finished second for the Red Devils with 16, RBIs, went 2-for-5 for the Black Bears with a double, a run driven in, and two more scored.
Schwarz headlines a group of eight players from the state of Washington on Cowlitz’s roster, along with two players from just across the river in Oregon.
Right behind Schwarz in the Cowlitz lineup Wednesday was Sean Mulcare, a Portland Pilot from Kenmore, who went 2-for-3 and blasted the Bears’ first home run of the season in the top of the fifth.
After that, though, the Raptors tacked on two more runs to their lead to make it 8-3 going into the eighth inning at the RORC, before the Bears struck back.
Kelly Austin, entering the game as a pinch hitter, singled, and Jayce Bailey smacked a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 8-5. A hit batter and an error put two on for Schwarz, who knocked in a run with an RBI single, and back-to-back walks brought it to 8-7 before an RBI groundout by Cary Arbolida tied it up at 8-8.
The runs didn’t cease, through; Austin came through with his second hit of the inning, driving in two with another single to give Cowlitz the lead late.
James Bradwell — the lone international on the Cowlitz roster, from Gibsons, British Columbia — struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth, then capped off the six-out save with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Bradwell was the sixth Black Bear to toe the rubber, out of a pitching staff with a few familiar faces. Camas’ own Jacob Trupp had a bit of a rough first go of it, walking four all four batters he faced in the second inning. Cowlitz’s roster also has Union product Carter Sutton, as well as Mount Si alum Gavin Gorrell, and Mike Peterson from Pullman.
Will Weber, a high-school senior from Gresham, Ore., committed to play at Oregon State, went 0-for-1 with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth-inning rally. Mulcare’s teammate at UP, Seattle native Henry Muench, went 2-for-5 at the bottom of the order with an RBI.
On top of the PNW-based players, the Black Bears roster contains a strong contingent of Boise State Broncos, as well as three more players who had played for BSU before transferring; former BSU skipper Gary Van Tol was set to take over the helm for Cowlitz before he ended up moving on to manage the Single-A Boise Hawks before ever writing a lineup for the Black Bears.