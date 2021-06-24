WCL Baseball: Black Bears nab win over AppleSox

“I thought that was great,” Burres said. “That was exactly what we needed from him, honestly. He did a great job, pounded the zone, got after guys.”

Behind Martinez, Carter Sutton added two solid innings before running into trouble two outs into the seventh. Woinarowicz came in and got Cowlitz out of the jam before hitting his own tough spot in the eighth.

At the plate, the Black Bears used just about all the offense they could get their hands on. Cowlitz only managed two extra-base hits all night, on a Kase Ogata liner to right that missed Michael O’Hara’s glove for a triple and a blooper to a black hole in shallow left that Broc Mortensen legged out for a double.

Other than that, it was six singles, seven walks, four wild pitches, a passed ball, and two key sacrifice flies late that did the trick.

“We did a really great job all the way around on the basepaths,” Burres said. “I felt like we were really in tune trying to take that extra 90 every time we could.”

Cowlitz put up runs in each of the first three innings, then tacked another on in the sixth to make it 4-2.