WCL Baseball: Black Bears nab win over AppleSox

The Cowlitz Black Bears got themselves back in the win column Wednesday, taking down Wenatchee 7-5 at Story Field on a cool June evening.
“That was just a really well-played ballgame all around,” Cowlitz manager Brian Burres said.
Still, for the home side it did get more than a bit nervy late.
In the top of the eighth inning, Mark Woinarowicz gave up a one-out walk and then back-to-back doubles to let a pair of AppleSox come home, then walked another to put the tying run on base before getting an inning-ending double play to escape the jam.
Cowlitz added a run to its lead in the bottom of the eighth and gave the ball to James Bradwell for the ninth, but after a nifty behind-the-back snag on a grounder, the Canadian gave up a walk and an RBI single to cut the lead to two runs again. Bradwell went to a full count on John Newman Jr., within one pitch away from loading the bases, but got the swinging strikeout before retiring Justin Simpson to end it.
That punchout ended what had started as a relatively stress-free bullpen day to start. After using four relievers in Monday’s series opener, Burres and the Black Bears were hoping Izaak Martinez could stretch out his spot start, and that’s just what the lefty did, going a season-high four innings. He allowed one run in the third but struck out six in all.
“I thought that was great,” Burres said. “That was exactly what we needed from him, honestly. He did a great job, pounded the zone, got after guys.”
Behind Martinez, Carter Sutton added two solid innings before running into trouble two outs into the seventh. Woinarowicz came in and got Cowlitz out of the jam before hitting his own tough spot in the eighth.
At the plate, the Black Bears used just about all the offense they could get their hands on. Cowlitz only managed two extra-base hits all night, on a Kase Ogata liner to right that missed Michael O’Hara’s glove for a triple and a blooper to a black hole in shallow left that Broc Mortensen legged out for a double.
Other than that, it was six singles, seven walks, four wild pitches, a passed ball, and two key sacrifice flies late that did the trick.
“We did a really great job all the way around on the basepaths,” Burres said. “I felt like we were really in tune trying to take that extra 90 every time we could.”
Cowlitz put up runs in each of the first three innings, then tacked another on in the sixth to make it 4-2.
The Black Bears’ only crooked number came in the seventh on a rally without any hits. Brock Bozett walked and went to second on a wild pitch to start it off. Jaden Sheppard drew a walk of his own to put a pair on, and then both he and Bozett moved up 90 feet on another wild pitch. Cary Arbolida sent a fly ball out to deep right field that died on the track but was enough to bring a run home to make it 5-2 while letting Sheppard go to third. Mortenson followed that with yet another walk, and the final ball of the plate appearance went to the backstop, allowing Sheppard to score.
In the eighth, Cowlitz rallied yet again without a hit, drawing three consecutive walks to load the bases for Bozett, who cranked a ball to center for another sacrifice.
“A big part of that, I think, was us not swinging at bad pitches,” Burres said. “He was throwing quality pitches just out of the zone, and we weren’t biting. We got some traffic on the bases, and when we needed to we’d push one across.”
Bozett finished his night 2-for-3 with a walk, and RBI, and three runs scored. Arbolida added two RBIs and a walk on a 1-for-2 outing.
Cowlitz and Wenatchee were scheduled to wrap up their three-game series Thursday at Story Field.
Schedule change
Due to the upcoming heat wave in the forecast this weekend, the Black Bears have pushed the start times for their games Saturday and Sunday against Bend back. Now, both are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.