WCL Baseball: Black Bears lose opener to AppleSox

The buzz got louder still when Dale Takalo made Garrett Cutting look foolish in a three-pitch strikeout, and when Wilson Weber threw a would-be base-stealer out at second, it seemed as if the Black Bears had all the momentum in a game they still trailed.

“I like it when our guys stay up, and they do a great job,” Burres said. “They’re always engaged, they’re always in the game and pushing for our guys to do well.”

But then the walks, which had been the story early for Cowlitz, came back. Takalo walked two consecutive batters, then balked them into scoring position. Adam Grob drilled a grounder to the hole that Schwarz barely got to on the backhand, but his desperate throw to first was low and bounced away from Arbolida, allowing both runners to score to make it 8-5.

Walks set the tone early and held it throughout the game for Cowlitz. Carson Angeroth walked five in his 2 1/3 innings of work to start, and all four of the Black Bears that followed out of the bullpen put at least two AppleSox on for free.

“That’s just how the game was today,” Burres said. “It was an issue a lot, and that’s literally not been an issue with our staff one time this year, outside of blips in an inning. But not for a whole game; all of our guys do a good job of throwing strikes.”