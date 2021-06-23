WCL Baseball: Black Bears lose opener to AppleSox

Despite a plethora of tough calls and a rough evening on the mound, the Cowlitz Black Bears kept it close all night at Story Field against Wenatchee. But the hosts could never get over the hump late, dropping their series opener 8-5 to the AppleSox.
All game long, the recurring story was Jordan Smart behind dish. The home plate umpire’s strike zone seemed to waver between tight and dubious the entire night, and it finally came to a head in the eighth inning.
With two outs in the top of the frame, Jake Dent spun a 3-2 curveball in to Aiden Selfridge that looked good to just about everyone at Story Field except Smart, who called a ball to send Selfridge to first. Cowlitz manager Brian Burres, who’d had choice words all evening long for the umpires and had already gone out to argue a controversial call in the field, finally had enough, destroying his clipboard on the rail of the dugout, going out to the plate, and getting his piece in before getting the heave-ho.
“I’m not going to comment on that,” Burres said. “I had some disagreements. It happens. It happens in every baseball game, and that’s where we’ll leave it.”
The ejection, with Dent getting the next batter out to get out of the inning, put a buzz in the Cowlitz dugout. That buzz only got louder when Cary Arbolida drove Alex Brady’s offering over the right field wall to cut the deficit to 6-5, and stayed loud even after Brady sent Sean Mulcare and Matthew Schwarz down to end the frame, waving goodbye to the Black Bears on his way back to the bench.
The buzz got louder still when Dale Takalo made Garrett Cutting look foolish in a three-pitch strikeout, and when Wilson Weber threw a would-be base-stealer out at second, it seemed as if the Black Bears had all the momentum in a game they still trailed.
“I like it when our guys stay up, and they do a great job,” Burres said. “They’re always engaged, they’re always in the game and pushing for our guys to do well.”
But then the walks, which had been the story early for Cowlitz, came back. Takalo walked two consecutive batters, then balked them into scoring position. Adam Grob drilled a grounder to the hole that Schwarz barely got to on the backhand, but his desperate throw to first was low and bounced away from Arbolida, allowing both runners to score to make it 8-5.
Walks set the tone early and held it throughout the game for Cowlitz. Carson Angeroth walked five in his 2 1/3 innings of work to start, and all four of the Black Bears that followed out of the bullpen put at least two AppleSox on for free.
“That’s just how the game was today,” Burres said. “It was an issue a lot, and that’s literally not been an issue with our staff one time this year, outside of blips in an inning. But not for a whole game; all of our guys do a good job of throwing strikes.”
Wenatchee put its first two batters on in each of the first four innings, though Angeroth, Keegan Wright, and Michael Benz combined to get out of three of them comparatively unscathed, allowing six runs and keeping it at a 6-4 game.
After giving up a run in the fourth, Benz put in arguably one of Cowlitz’ biggest pitching performances of the season, going four innings, keeping the game steady into the later innings to save Burres from emptying out any more of his bullpen then he needed to.
“He did such a great coming out and pounding the zone,” Burres said. “He didn’t let things that are out of his control get to him, and did a great job for us in those four innings. He threw the ball extremely well, like he has been doing for us for the start of the season.”
As it is, though, the Black Bears had to use four relievers in the first of a six-game homestand; all of them except Wright threw more than 30 pitches. To make things more harrowing, Cowlitz already had a bullpen day on the schedule for Wednesday, which will empty it even more going forward.
“I think we’ll be okay,” Burres said. “It’s going to be a pen day tomorrow, but we’ve got guys who can stretch it, and we should be good to get through it.”
On the offensive side of things, the bright spot for the Black Bears came all the way down at the bottom of the order, where Weber went 2-for-4, with a pair of extra-base hits. In the bottom of the second inning he pulled a ball to the base of the left field wall, scoring Schwarz and Johnny Radomskiy to give Cowlitz a brief 2-1 lead. In the fourth, he hit it just a bit further, blasting a two-run home run.
“He’s putting a lot of work in in BP, doing a good job of getting a good pitch to hit and putting a good swing on it,” Burres said.
Weber nearly made it a two-bomb day in the seventh, but his opposite-field shot died on the warning track in right. Behind the plate, he threw the one runner out at second, and arguably hosed one at third too, though field umpire Eric Swift said no, prompting the loudest of Burres’ disagreements until the final one.
Arbolida added a 3-for-4 night, hitting a pair of singles before his solo shot closed the gap to one.
Cowlitz and Wenatchee were set to play the middle game of their series at Story Field on Wednesday before wrapping up Thursday.