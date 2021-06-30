WCL Baseball: Black Bears kick off road trip with loss at Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA — Cowlitz’s six-day road trip opened on a rough note, as the Black Bears fell 7-3 to Walla Walla on Tuesday.

The Black Bears’ never really got their bats going after the long drive east, managing just four hits on the day. And, despite drawing five free passes and being helped by three Sweets errors, the visitors went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Meanwhile, Walla Walla got all the scoring it would need in three innings off of Cowlitz starter Myles Davis. The Sweets stacked a home run, a double, and an RBI single in order in the bottom of the first to take an early 2-0 lead, then made it 4-1 in the third on a pair of two-out walks, a single, and a wild pitch.

Davis (1-1) took the loss, giving up the four runs on four hits and three walks and striking out eight in five innings on the hill.

Jeff Nelson pitched the sixth for Cowlitz, and two errors behind him helped the Sweets tack on two unearned runs. Dale Takalo saw the final two innings out for the Black Bears, allowing one run on two hits.