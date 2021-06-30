WCL Baseball: Black Bears kick off road trip with loss at Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA — Cowlitz’s six-day road trip opened on a rough note, as the Black Bears fell 7-3 to Walla Walla on Tuesday.
The Black Bears’ never really got their bats going after the long drive east, managing just four hits on the day. And, despite drawing five free passes and being helped by three Sweets errors, the visitors went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Meanwhile, Walla Walla got all the scoring it would need in three innings off of Cowlitz starter Myles Davis. The Sweets stacked a home run, a double, and an RBI single in order in the bottom of the first to take an early 2-0 lead, then made it 4-1 in the third on a pair of two-out walks, a single, and a wild pitch.
Davis (1-1) took the loss, giving up the four runs on four hits and three walks and striking out eight in five innings on the hill.
Jeff Nelson pitched the sixth for Cowlitz, and two errors behind him helped the Sweets tack on two unearned runs. Dale Takalo saw the final two innings out for the Black Bears, allowing one run on two hits.
Brock Bozett had the best day at the plate for the Black Bears, finishing 1-for-2 with a walk at the top of the order. He drove in one run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth and another with a single in the seventh — Cowlitz’s lone hit with a runner in scoring position on the night.
Johnny Radomskiy added a triple in the fifth — he was the one who scored on Bozett’s sacrifice — and finished 1-for-3 with a walk.
Torreahno Sweet logged the Black Bears’ first hit of the day with a single in the second, then came home to score their first run on a throwing error on a double steal.
Cowlitz has now lost three straight games in which it has never led. As a result, the Black Bears have either been tied or behind in 30 consecutive innings dating back to the end of their June 25 win over Bend.
The Black Bears were scheduled to face off against Walla Walla again on Wednesday and Thursday, with both games set to start at 6:35 p.m.