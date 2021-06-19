WCL Baseball: Black Bears fall in return to WCL play

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Black Bears dug themselves into an early hole and managed to get out of it, but the Corvallis Knights had one last rally in them to win 5-3 at Goss Stadium on Friday.
Cowlitz put up one run in the top of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to tie it up at 3-3, but the game wouldn’t stay even long. Carter Sutton got two quick outs to start off the bottom of the second, but allowed back-to-back walks to set the table and an RBI single to make it 4-3. That ended Sutton’s night, but before Keegan Wright could get out of the jam, he allowed another single to push the deficit to 5-3.
Down to their final outs, the Black Bears went down in order in the eighth, and couldn’t manage anything more than a Dawson Martin single in the ninth.
Martin went 2-for-4 with a run scored to lead Cowlitz in hits. Henry Muench went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a triple. Rikuu Nishida put in a 1-for-2 night at the top of the lineup, drawing a walk and driving in the tying run in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly.
Tyson Guerrero, who just wrapped up his first season on Montlake with UW, went five innings in his first start for the Black Bears. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in the bottom of the first, but followed that up with four shutout frames, striking out six and giving up just two more hits.