WCL Baseball: Black Bears fall in return to WCL play

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Black Bears dug themselves into an early hole and managed to get out of it, but the Corvallis Knights had one last rally in them to win 5-3 at Goss Stadium on Friday.

Cowlitz put up one run in the top of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to tie it up at 3-3, but the game wouldn’t stay even long. Carter Sutton got two quick outs to start off the bottom of the second, but allowed back-to-back walks to set the table and an RBI single to make it 4-3. That ended Sutton’s night, but before Keegan Wright could get out of the jam, he allowed another single to push the deficit to 5-3.

Down to their final outs, the Black Bears went down in order in the eighth, and couldn’t manage anything more than a Dawson Martin single in the ninth.

Martin went 2-for-4 with a run scored to lead Cowlitz in hits. Henry Muench went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a triple. Rikuu Nishida put in a 1-for-2 night at the top of the lineup, drawing a walk and driving in the tying run in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly.