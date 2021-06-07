WCL Baseball: Black Bears come back against Walla Walla for first league win

The Cowlitz Black Bears were five outs from ending their first homestand of the 2021 season without a win, but a late rally in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the home side a 5-4 win over Walla Walla at Story Field on Sunday.
The Sweets played more than their part to help Cowlitz during the decisive frame. Johnny Radomskiy started the rally by reaching on an error in the field. Representing the tying run in a 4-3 game, he moved into scoring position when Sean Mulcare was hit by a pitch, then went to third on a wild pitch to Wilson Weber. Weber ended up drawing a walk, loading the bases for Jaden Sheppard, who cashed in on the rally for free with a 2-RBI single to put the Black Bears ahead 5-4.
From there it was a matter of closer Michael Benz giving up two hits but taking advantage of Jacob Burley nailing a would-be base-stealer at second and the infield behind him turning a double play to earn his first save of the season.
Benz was the fifth pitcher in a long line of Black Bears to take the mound Sunday afternoon. Ferndale native Kyle Sandstrom threw four shutout frames in his first start, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out six. He gave the ball to Mark Woinarowicz, who worked around a hit in the fifth inning but ran into trouble in a three-run sixth that tied the game at 3-3.
The Sweets went ahead in the seventh in Drew Takalo’s one inning of work on a dropped third strike, a stolen base, a groundout, and a sacrifice fly. Keegan Wright held steady with an easy eighth, before Cowlitz took the lead for Benz and the win.
The Black Bears broke onto the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third, with Torreahno Sweet and Henry Muench setting the table with singles. LCC’s Matthew Schwarz knocking sweet home with an RBI single, and Matty Fung bringing Muench in with an RBI groundout.
Sheppard added to the lead in the fourth, smacking a double, going to third on a wild pitch, and coming home on a grounder to the right side.
In his first start of the season, Sheppard went 2-for-4 with the run scored in the fourth and the two RBIs in the eighth. Schwarz added a 2-for-3 day in the No. 9 spot in the order; his four hits over the weekend lead the Black Bears out of the gate.
Sweets win on Saturday
Saturday, it was Walla Walla nabbing Cowlitz by the same scoreline, coming back with an eighth-inning rally of its own to win 5-4 in the bridge game of the three-game series.
With the Black Bears up 3-1 entering the eighth, Toma Murase made his first appearance of the year out of the bullpen but immediately ran into trouble, giving up a single and a walk, before throwing the ball wide of first on a sacrifice bunt attempt to bring a run home.
That ended Murase’s outing, but James Bradwell didn’t have a better time of it, committing an error of his own to let a run score, and then allowing a two-run single to make it 4-2.
Cowlitz halved the deficit in the bottom of the ninth, with Will Weber smacking a leadoff triple and coming home on a one-out sacrifice fly by Brock Bozett. Matthew Schwarz singled and got into scoring position when Torreahno Sweet reached on a dropped third strike, but Sean Mulcare struck out to leave him 180 feet from the plate.
Kelly Austin had a solid debut on the hill for the Black Bears, striking out seven in six innings and allowing one run on four hits and a walk. Keegan Wright loaded the bases on a single and two walks in the seventh but got out of it unscathed, but Cowlitz wouldn’t be so lucky the next time Walla Walla threatened.
Up next
The Black Bears got a day off Monday and used it to cross the border south for a week in Oregon. First up is a three-game set at Bend, opening Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.