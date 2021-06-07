WCL Baseball: Black Bears come back against Walla Walla for first league win

The Cowlitz Black Bears were five outs from ending their first homestand of the 2021 season without a win, but a late rally in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the home side a 5-4 win over Walla Walla at Story Field on Sunday.

The Sweets played more than their part to help Cowlitz during the decisive frame. Johnny Radomskiy started the rally by reaching on an error in the field. Representing the tying run in a 4-3 game, he moved into scoring position when Sean Mulcare was hit by a pitch, then went to third on a wild pitch to Wilson Weber. Weber ended up drawing a walk, loading the bases for Jaden Sheppard, who cashed in on the rally for free with a 2-RBI single to put the Black Bears ahead 5-4.

From there it was a matter of closer Michael Benz giving up two hits but taking advantage of Jacob Burley nailing a would-be base-stealer at second and the infield behind him turning a double play to earn his first save of the season.

Benz was the fifth pitcher in a long line of Black Bears to take the mound Sunday afternoon. Ferndale native Kyle Sandstrom threw four shutout frames in his first start, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out six. He gave the ball to Mark Woinarowicz, who worked around a hit in the fifth inning but ran into trouble in a three-run sixth that tied the game at 3-3.