WCL Baseball: Black Bears bust out bats in big win

Sweet and Jayce Bailey both walked to put a pair on in the bottom of the sixth, and Brock Bozett tied the game up with an RBI single, though Bailey was caught off of second base to end the inning before Cowlitz could get anything else.

But the Black Bears kept it going in the seventh, with some help. Matty Fung led off with a single and stole second, and with an open base, Highline intentionally walked Jaden Sheppard. That brought up Kase Ogata, who chopped an easy hopper back to Skylar Manelski in front of the mound, but the Highline reliever started to turn to throw to second before he had the ball in his glove, lost it, and let everyone advance safely.

That brought up Martin, who took four pitches that weren’t close to give the Black Bears the lead. Sweet added an insurance run on a single, and a batter later, Manelski gave up another bases loaded walk to Henry Muench to make it 6-3 to end his night. Highline gave Cowlitz yet another break when the Bears were too slow on a routine grounder in the infield off Bozett’s bat to let another run score, and by the time the Bears could finally get out of the inning, it was 7-3.

It only continued in the bottom of the eighth when the Black Bears added four more runs on three walks, a sacrifice fly, and two hits, capped off by a 2-RBI double by Muench.