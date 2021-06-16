WCL Baseball: Black Bears bust out bats in big win

Cowlitz manager Brian Burres knew it was coming, and Wednesday evening at Story Field, it finally did.
After two weeks of close games — mostly of the low-scoring variety — the Black Bears found their offense in a big way, and while most of it came late, by the end the home fans were breathing easily in an 11-3 win over Highline.
“It’s nice to get a little confidence with the bats,” Burres said.
Every single Cowlitz starter reached base, and the top Black Bears in the order all came around to cross home plate. Henry Muench led the way with a 2-for-3 outing featuring a walk and three runs driven in, while Dawson Marin added a 2-for-4 night with two RBIs and two runs scored. Torreahno Sweet went 1-for-3 but walked twice and scored all three times he got on.
It didn’t start off blazing hot, even when the Black Bears were scoring. But when Highline helped them start rallies, Cowlitz took advantage.
“That was just a nice job of us putting together good at-bats, and waiting for good pitches to hit,” Burres said. “Eleven runs on eight hits, that’s just seeing a lot of pitches and making sure you don’t get yourself out swinging at bad pitches. They did a really good job of that today.”
After scoring two runs on a rally without a hit in the third inning, Cowlitz fell quiet offensively. But after Highline came back to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth. That all changed in a hurry.
Sweet and Jayce Bailey both walked to put a pair on in the bottom of the sixth, and Brock Bozett tied the game up with an RBI single, though Bailey was caught off of second base to end the inning before Cowlitz could get anything else.
But the Black Bears kept it going in the seventh, with some help. Matty Fung led off with a single and stole second, and with an open base, Highline intentionally walked Jaden Sheppard. That brought up Kase Ogata, who chopped an easy hopper back to Skylar Manelski in front of the mound, but the Highline reliever started to turn to throw to second before he had the ball in his glove, lost it, and let everyone advance safely.
That brought up Martin, who took four pitches that weren’t close to give the Black Bears the lead. Sweet added an insurance run on a single, and a batter later, Manelski gave up another bases loaded walk to Henry Muench to make it 6-3 to end his night. Highline gave Cowlitz yet another break when the Bears were too slow on a routine grounder in the infield off Bozett’s bat to let another run score, and by the time the Bears could finally get out of the inning, it was 7-3.
It only continued in the bottom of the eighth when the Black Bears added four more runs on three walks, a sacrifice fly, and two hits, capped off by a 2-RBI double by Muench.
“When the pitcher is struggling like that, and you force him to throw strikes instead of helping him out by swinging at balls, you’re going to do a lot better when you’re swinging at pitches in the zone like that,” Burres said. “That’s where the hits come from with the runners in scoring position.”
On the hill, Max Pettey tossed four scoreless innings in the start, allowing four hits and striking out four Bears. Jake Dent added a shutout fifth, but Dale Takalo struggled in the sixth, walking one, hitting another, and giving up two hits to allow three runs to come home.
With two runners in still scoring position, Burres went to Michael Benz, who got the Black Bears out of the inning. Benz went back out in the newly-tied game in the seventh, gave up a leadoff double down the line, and allowed the runner to take third easily on a stolen base off a walking lead, but got two" strikeouts and a shallow fly ball to escape the jam.
“He threw the ball great. I think he was just concentrating on ‘If I get this hitter, one at a time,’ so he had so much focus on that. And it worked out, so I can’t really second-guess him. Focus on the hitter, get the hitter, no one scores.”
Keegan Wright worked around a walk in a scoreless eighth, and Mark Woinarowicz needed just 11 pitches to see the ninth out in order.
Cowlitz will return to WCL play on the road, opening a three-game series at Corvallis on Friday.