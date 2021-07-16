WCL: Austin dazzles, Black Bears shut out Pippins

Kelly Austin did all the Black Bears asked of him and more Friday at Story Field, putting up eight scoreless innings to help Cowlitz open up the second half of the 2021 season with a 5-0 shutout of Yakima Valley.
“When he goes out there, you know you’re going to get some intensity from him on the mound,” Cowlitz manager Brian Burres said. “It’s great. He’s super polished for how young of a pitcher he is. It’s just really fun to watch every time he’s able to toe the hill.”
Austin’s dominant starts have become a bit of a theme for the Black Bears this season. All six of his outings so far have gone at least six innings, with the past three all going at least seven. Dating back to his July 6 start in Portland, he’s put up 15 consecutive scoreless frames.
This time around, he finished on nine strikeouts — one off his season high — and allowed just four base runners all game long.
The first came on a two-out single in the top of the first, but Austin came back with his third strikeout of the inning to end it. The next two came on a single in the second and a walk in the fifth; both frames ended the same way, with a Pippin rolling a bouncer right back to Austin to kick-start a 1-4-3 double play.
“He just did a great job of if somebody did get on, making the right pitch to get the ball on the ground and get that double-play ball,” Burres said.
Yakima Valley led off the top of the eighth with its third single of the day, and Austin once again got a comebacker, but this time, the hurler couldn’t quite get good enough control of the ball to get the lead runner and instead went to first. That was the first — and only — time the Pippins put a runner in scoring position, and two straight routine grounders got Austin out of the closest thing to a threat he faced all day.
The only solid contact Austin allowed all day long came in the top of the fourth, when the Pippins were introduced to the wall of wind that creates a graveyard in left field at LCC on a pair of bombs that died in front of the warning track.
“It’s a blessing and a curse,” Austin said. “When I’m leaving the ball up, it’s a great cushion, knowing that a lot of those balls aren’t going to leave or go over a guy, and they’ll hang up.”
Other than that, though, Austin didn’t allow much of anything. His 15 pitches thrown in the first inning were his most in a frame; he finished under 10 pitches in three innings, taking advantage of five one-pitch at-bats. Facing 26 batters over the course of his eight innings, Austin threw 17 first-pitch strikes.
As Austin breezed through the Yakima Valley lineup, the main source of stress came not from the hitters he was facing but from his opposite number.
Yakima Valley’s Kenny Johnson matched Austin shutout inning for shutout inning, allowing more hits but working his way out of jams each and every time. Through the first six innings, the Black Bears went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, including hitting into two double plays themselves.
“That was fun,” Austin said. “As much as you hate it and you want to put up a ton of runs on guys, when you get into a groove like that and the other guy has gotten into a groove like that, it’s hard to beat. It’s really competitive, both teams going at it, and that’s why you love baseball.”
It all changed in the bottom of the seventh inning. Matthew Schwarz and Rikuu Nishida both drew one-out walks, and Brock Bozett battled back from an 0-2 to rip a single, load the bases, and knock Johnson out of the game.
Something needed to give, and finally, the snakebit Black Bears had a ball bounce their way. Jacob Stinson drove the first pitch Owen Wild through up the middle, and Mason Marenco booted it into center field, driving Scwharz and Nishida home to break the deadlock.
“I never want to think that way, but you hope the ball bounces your way more often than not,” Burres said. “Hopefully that continues for the rest of the season.”
It certainly continued in the inning, with the Black Bears pouncing at the sight of blood. Henry Muench shot a two-out liner over the wall in right field on a bounce for an RBI ground-rule double, and Kase Ogata smacked a 2-RBI single to complete the five-spot and give Austin more than a little room to relax..
“When you get that five-run cushion, all of a sudden you can breathe,” Austin said. “Then it’s just go out and attack, and if you let one loose and it misses, it happens. You don’t need to worry about everything being perfect, so it works out a lot better.”
Breathing easier, Austin needed just nine pitches to get through the eighth inning, and after one last groundout, the Cowlitz bench came spilling out of the dugout to greet him. As they went back into the dugout, a huddle formed around pitching coach Korey Kier as pitcher and teammates alike tried to rally him to let Austin go for the complete game, but Kier gave him a pat on the back and a handshake, acknowledging the end of the his starter’s gem.
“I love hearing that stuff,” Burres said. “When a pitcher comes in and wants more, I love it. The one thing I learned — and hopefully they’re learning — is as a pitcher, be selfish when you can be. Get every inning you can when you want it.”
To close it out, Burres and Kier turned to James Bradwell, and the Canadian closer turned in his best relief performance in three weeks, topping out at 94 miles per hour on the radar gun and sending the Pippins down in order to end it.
“That was not a close situation, but he came in with the demeanor of one, which is great to see, and made it a tension-free end of the night,” Burres said.
Ogata and Muench both put up two-hit nights to spark the a top-to-bottom performance for the Cowlitz offense. The lone Cowlitz starter to not log a hit on the night was Stinson, who drew a walk and drove in the first runs of the rally.
Cowlitz was schedule to go for the series win Saturday evening, and will wrap up its three-gamer against Yakima Valley on Sunday.