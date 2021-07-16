WCL: Austin dazzles, Black Bears shut out Pippins

Kelly Austin did all the Black Bears asked of him and more Friday at Story Field, putting up eight scoreless innings to help Cowlitz open up the second half of the 2021 season with a 5-0 shutout of Yakima Valley.

“When he goes out there, you know you’re going to get some intensity from him on the mound,” Cowlitz manager Brian Burres said. “It’s great. He’s super polished for how young of a pitcher he is. It’s just really fun to watch every time he’s able to toe the hill.”

Austin’s dominant starts have become a bit of a theme for the Black Bears this season. All six of his outings so far have gone at least six innings, with the past three all going at least seven. Dating back to his July 6 start in Portland, he’s put up 15 consecutive scoreless frames.

This time around, he finished on nine strikeouts — one off his season high — and allowed just four base runners all game long.

The first came on a two-out single in the top of the first, but Austin came back with his third strikeout of the inning to end it. The next two came on a single in the second and a walk in the fifth; both frames ended the same way, with a Pippin rolling a bouncer right back to Austin to kick-start a 1-4-3 double play.