WCL: After switching out pads for a bat, Cowlitz's Broc Mortensen is taking on college baseball full-time

Safe to say, he’s been happy with his switch in sport, though he will let the football player in him break back out every once in awhile, especially on the base paths.

“I do like sliding hard into bases, just knock people off,” Mortensen said.

More than anything, though, Mortensen said the difference between the two sports is the split between mental and physical discipline. Baseball is a game of waiting, and failure, and having to wait and work to overcome failure, while football’s challenges are generally more strength- and pain-oriented. Because of that, playing football gave Mortensen the ability to focus more on the mental side of things without having to worry about the physical hurdles of the baseball grind.

“Getting hit by pitches sucks, but it’s like, ‘Ok, I’ve had worse,’” Mortensen said. “And on long dog days, where it’s maybe my fourth game in a row, sixth day coming out and playing, (after) football and double-days, that’s not too bad.”

The other key difference — in common perception, at least — revolves around in-game intensity, with football generally thought of as louder and more heated. But as Mortensen found out in his very first game, the West Coast League isn’t the poster child for a gentlemanly, quiet brand of baseball.