WCL: After switching out pads for a bat, Cowlitz's Broc Mortensen is taking on college baseball full-time

It took Broc Mortensen about eight innings to realize his expectations for the West Coast League may have been a bit off.
Starting in center field for his Black Bears debut on June 22 against Wenatchee, Mortensen had one of the best views at Story Field of an inconsistent strike zone. As tensions rose from both dugouts, Cowlitz manager Brian Burres finally hit his boiling point in the bottom of the eighth inning, on a ball four call that appeared to come on a curveball down the middle. After multiple instances of the two skippers coming out to argue their case before going back to the dugout, and a game full of the two benches going at each other, Burres finally bowled through the umpire’s warning, destroying his clipboard over the rail and charging out to be ejected.
Mortensen stood in the outfield grass and watched it all unfold, with a mixture of surprise and excitement that had been building with each bit of chatter throughout the night.
“I was like, ‘Man, I thought I was going to relax a little bit, get some at-bats,’” he said with a laugh. “Then I have my head coach getting thrown out in my first game, we’re going back and forth with the other dugout.”
It was an environment Mortensen — who’s hitting .235 with two home runs in WCL play this summer — has plenty of experience with in summers past, though not necessarily on the baseball diamond. It felt a lot more like the hot weeks on the gridiron he had the first two years of his college career at Cal Poly, trading chatter and taunts with the defense at fall camp for football.
“It’s not a bad thing,” he said. “It makes it fun.”
Graduating from Ventura (Calif.) High School in 2017, Mortensen went to San Luis Obispo to play both football and baseball. That fall, he was the only true freshman to see the field for the Mustangs, racking up 206 rushing yards and three total touchdowns as a slot back in Cal Poly’s option scheme. But come the spring, he was unable to join the baseball team, putting a damper on the experience. After appearing in three games in the 2018 football season, Mortensen decided to discontinue his football career and chase his passion in baseball.
“I wasn’t going to stay at Cal Poly if I wasn’t going to play baseball, so that's why I left Cal Poly and went to Cuesta to play baseball at junior college,” he said.
Cuesta College is just seven minutes down the road from Cal Poly, but Mortensen’s experience was a world different. Back in baseball, he broke out, leading the Cougars with a .362 batting average and a .563 slugging percentage in his second season. When it came time to move on, he made the jump back to Division I, staying in southern California to play at UC Santa Barbara.
“I’ve made the rounds, for sure,” Mortensen said.
All Mortensen did this past spring — his first in DI baseball — was lead USCB with 15 home runs, starting every game and racking up a .296 batting average and 54 RBIs, as the Gauchos went 41-20, rose as high as No. 7 in the country, and won their first Regional game in five years.
Safe to say, he’s been happy with his switch in sport, though he will let the football player in him break back out every once in awhile, especially on the base paths.
“I do like sliding hard into bases, just knock people off,” Mortensen said.
More than anything, though, Mortensen said the difference between the two sports is the split between mental and physical discipline. Baseball is a game of waiting, and failure, and having to wait and work to overcome failure, while football’s challenges are generally more strength- and pain-oriented. Because of that, playing football gave Mortensen the ability to focus more on the mental side of things without having to worry about the physical hurdles of the baseball grind.
“Getting hit by pitches sucks, but it’s like, ‘Ok, I’ve had worse,’” Mortensen said. “And on long dog days, where it’s maybe my fourth game in a row, sixth day coming out and playing, (after) football and double-days, that’s not too bad.”
The other key difference — in common perception, at least — revolves around in-game intensity, with football generally thought of as louder and more heated. But as Mortensen found out in his very first game, the West Coast League isn’t the poster child for a gentlemanly, quiet brand of baseball.
Tuesday, the Black Bears will open a three-game series against the Portland Pickles. When Cowlitz went down to Martin Stadium two weeks ago, the series ended with a dramatic finale. Mortensen and Kase Ogata both flipped their bats majestically after towering home runs. The Pickles public address announcer cracked jokes about an error while the ball was still in play. As the Black Bears took a late lead, they alternated between trading taunts with the Pickles’ dugout and with the Pickles’ fans — before Portland came back to walk off in the bottom of the ninth for the second time in three games.
A couple of close calls are not making the fans here that happy, and the Black Bears seem perfectly happy to turn heel.— Josh Kirshenbaum (@J_Kirshenbaum) July 9, 2021
Mortensen doubles home Nishida, Cowlitz leads 4-3.
From the Cowlitz dugout: "Get loud Portland!" pic.twitter.com/Q6StL3Mdxc
Now, it’s time for the return trip. Cowlitz is coming off a series victory against Yakima Valley, three games that saw the Black Bears completely shut down the Pippins’ offense and receive multiple warnings from the umpire to settle down in the dugout.
And that was against a cross-divisional opponent they hadn’t played before. As much as the Ridgefield Raptors might be the side closest to Longview, the Pickles are the ones the Black Bears have beef with, and they’ll be bringing it across the border to Story Field this week.
“It will be loud, for sure,” Mortensen said. “That should be a good series coming up.”