NWAC Baseball: Lane out as skipper at Lower Columbia College

When a good thing has come to an end, usually the writing can be seen somewhere on the wall. But when a coach with a handful of NWAC championships who’s coming off another convincing romp through the schedule abruptly announces his resignation from the most storied baseball program in all the land, it’s safe to say that no one saw it coming.
Such is the case for Eric Lane who announced his resignation as manager of the Lower Columbia College baseball team by means of a school press release on Thursday.
Last year the Red Devils captured another West Conference championship with an overall record of 23-3. This season, just like last year, there were no NWAC championships played due to COVID-19 precautions. If it weren’t for that global pandemic, Lane’s Red Devils may very well have captured two more NWAC titles to go with the pair they won during his first two seasons at the helm.
Even as he put the finishing touches on the press release, LCC athletic director Kirc Roland still expressed surprise at the unexpected loss of such a successful coach.
“Not at all. Total shock for sure,” Roland said when asked if he had anticipated Lane’s departure. “Eric’s just, he’s going to take a private sector job and said it was best for his family type of situation… There was no advanced warning on this.”
All told, Lane wore the Red Devils uniform for a decade. A product of Port Angeles, Lane first stepped foot in the centerfield shed at Story Field in the fall of 2008. He then earned All-League honors during the 2009 season and was crowned NWAC MVP in 2010 as LCC won the championship on their home field.
After two years playing third base for Gonzaga University, Lane served as a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs before returning to Longview as an assistant on Eddie Smith’s staff beginning in 2015. The Red Devils won another NWAC championship during Lane’s first year on the staff and then finished first again in 2017. When Lane took over the head coach reins from Smith the program didn’t miss a beat, winning back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.
“I love Eric. We’ve been together a long time,” Roland said on Thursday. “As a player, assistant coach, and a head coach the guy’s been a part of five championships.”
According to the press release, Lane has accepted a position with Western Pacific Building Materials based out of Portland while he and his wife, Jill, plan to continue living in Longview.
“I cannot thank LCC enough for the opportunities given me over a decade I spent as a player, assistant coach and head coach for the Red Devils,” Lane said in the press release. “The support given me, my assistants and the student-athletes will never be forgotten.”
Attempts to contact Lane by phone for comment were unsuccessful prior to The Daily News’ print deadline but Red Devils’ outgoing skipper did provide additional thoughts in the official press release.
“I have grown so much as a person through my time spent at Lower Columbia College and I will be better for it in my next adventure,” Lane was quoted as saying. “I will cherish the memories and relationships that I have created as they are some of the strongest in my life. I look forward to fully supporting LCC athletics in the future.”
With Lane out at LCC assistant coach Kurt Lupinski is set to take over as the team’s interim head coach.
“With three talented and qualified assistant coaches on coach Lane’s staff it was a very difficult decision moving forward,” Roland noted in the press release. “Lupinski will do a great job and we’re confident in his abilities.”
Lupinski first coached at LCC in 2017 before spending two years as an assistant at Washington State University. He rejoined the Red Devils dugout in 2020 as the recruiting coordinator and hitting coach.
“I’m looking forward to adding to the legacy and to continue to bring in quality players and people to make Red Devil Nation proud,” Lupinski said in the press release. “Thanks to Eddie Smith and Eric Lane for bringing me into this program as the recruiting coordinator, as my journey through coaching evolved.”
In his final statement as manager Lane made sure to thank all the people involved in the athletic support system at LCC for helping to grease the wheels of success.
“I’m extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish over my time at Lower Columbia. It doesn’t happen without plenty of help and support,” Lane said in the release. “The LCC program has had many great coaches that have paved the way and I’m glad I was able to step in and keep the tradition going and look forward to supporting the program in the years to come.”
Now that the ink is dry on his decision, the only question seems to be whether he’s done enough to add his name to the outfield wall at Story Field along with the other championship tycoons of the program.
To that end, Roland did not provide specifics, but he did lavish praise on the outgoing skipper.
“Eric goes down in the LCC history books as the ultimate winner,” Roland wrote in the press release. “From the ages of 18 to 31 Eric won five NWAC titles as an MVP player, loyal assistant and championship head coach. To say we are going to miss Eric is an understatement. A complete joy to work with and a true professional.”