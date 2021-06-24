NWAC Baseball: Lane out as skipper at Lower Columbia College

When a good thing has come to an end, usually the writing can be seen somewhere on the wall. But when a coach with a handful of NWAC championships who’s coming off another convincing romp through the schedule abruptly announces his resignation from the most storied baseball program in all the land, it’s safe to say that no one saw it coming.

Such is the case for Eric Lane who announced his resignation as manager of the Lower Columbia College baseball team by means of a school press release on Thursday.

Last year the Red Devils captured another West Conference championship with an overall record of 23-3. This season, just like last year, there were no NWAC championships played due to COVID-19 precautions. If it weren’t for that global pandemic, Lane’s Red Devils may very well have captured two more NWAC titles to go with the pair they won during his first two seasons at the helm.

Even as he put the finishing touches on the press release, LCC athletic director Kirc Roland still expressed surprise at the unexpected loss of such a successful coach.

“Not at all. Total shock for sure,” Roland said when asked if he had anticipated Lane’s departure. “Eric’s just, he’s going to take a private sector job and said it was best for his family type of situation… There was no advanced warning on this.”