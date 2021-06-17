LCC's Schwarz stays local to play for Black Bears

This season, the Cowlitz Black Bears roster gets to pick the brains of a coaching staff with a combined 25 seasons of professional baseball under their belt and more than their fair share of coaching experience to glean as much wisdom on the game as they can.
But Matthew Schwarz is the only person – player or coach – who can help his teammates out with an equally important type of knowledge: namely, where to get a good meal and fill up your tank in Longview.
“I know my way around, so I’m just trying to help everyone else find their way too,” Schwarz said.
This year’s Black Bears squad brings in players from six states and three countries, but Schwarz, who’s suited up for LCC’s baseball team the past two years, is the only one who didn’t have to move at all to get ready for the 2021 WCL season.
Well, that’s not entirely true. On the diamond at Story Field, he had to cross 200 feet from the first-base dugout that the Red Devils occupy during the college season to the third-base one the Black Bears call their own. Off it, he traded in the apartment he stayed in during the school year for the house of a host family, like his teammates all stay in.
Outside of baseball, he just wrapped up his last round of finals at Lower Columbia — he was taking Environment and Society, Music Appreciation, and Philosophy this past quarter — meaning his transition from school mode to full-time baseball was complete as of Wednesday, even though it was a move of minimal actual distance.
“Not having to move has been big,” Schwarz said. “I feel very comfortable here, so it’s great to be able to stay here. It really helps me play baseball better.”
Early in the season, it’s certainly looked that way. Through six appearances this season, Schwarz is hitting an even .400, with five two-hit games to lead the Black Bears with 10 knocks. Against the Northwest Star Nighthawks on June 15, Schwarz led off the bottom of the first with a single, then came all the way around on a double to the gap to score Cowlitz’ first run of the game.
“He gives you good at-bats,” manager Brian Burres said. “He can hit at the top or the bottom of the lineup, you can mix him anywhere in the lineup and he’ll be good for you.”
This past spring, Schwarz was the only Red Devil to play in all 26 games of the shortened 2021 season. He finished the year hitting .273 at the plate, leading LCC with seven doubles and 27 runs scored.
Now, he’s getting acclimated to WCL baseball in his first season in the league. With COVID-19 canceling the 2020 WCL season, he went back across the mountains to his hometown of Spokane and joined a travel team that played in tournaments in Montana and Utah.
Just a couple of weeks into June, he said he’s seeing that the game being played at Story Field now is a bit higher-level than what he saw playing here a couple months ago.
“The pace of the game definitely speeds up a little bit,” Schwarz said. “You have to come attack everything as an infielder. The velo is getting harder with better pitchers. I’m just trying to stay relaxed, stay focused, and do my best.”
On the other side, though, Burres can see first-hand the tools that Eric Lane and the rest of the LCC coaching staff helped Schwarz develop over the past two COVID-altered years.
“He just does everything right, which is what you expect from a good player from this school,” Burres said. “It’s nice to have him on the team, and we’ll have him in the lineup as much as possible.”
And it doesn’t hurt that he knows all the good places to eat.