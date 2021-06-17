LCC's Schwarz stays local to play for Black Bears

This season, the Cowlitz Black Bears roster gets to pick the brains of a coaching staff with a combined 25 seasons of professional baseball under their belt and more than their fair share of coaching experience to glean as much wisdom on the game as they can.

But Matthew Schwarz is the only person – player or coach – who can help his teammates out with an equally important type of knowledge: namely, where to get a good meal and fill up your tank in Longview.

“I know my way around, so I’m just trying to help everyone else find their way too,” Schwarz said.

This year’s Black Bears squad brings in players from six states and three countries, but Schwarz, who’s suited up for LCC’s baseball team the past two years, is the only one who didn’t have to move at all to get ready for the 2021 WCL season.

Well, that’s not entirely true. On the diamond at Story Field, he had to cross 200 feet from the first-base dugout that the Red Devils occupy during the college season to the third-base one the Black Bears call their own. Off it, he traded in the apartment he stayed in during the school year for the house of a host family, like his teammates all stay in.