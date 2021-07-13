Cowlitz treasure: Guerrero taken in 12th round of MLB draft

Tyson Guerrero’s journey has taken him across the state of Washington, but the former W.F. West Bearcat, WSU Cougar, LCC Red Devil, and current Washington Husky and Cowlitz Black Bear could be heading east now after hearing his name called in the MLB Draft on Tuesday.
The Kansas City Royals took Guerrero with their 12th round pick, 349th overall, making him the first UW player off the board in the 2021 Draft.
This past season on Montlake, Guerrero led the UW pitching staff with a 2.96 ERA, third among qualified pitchers in the Pac-12. He struck out 50 batters in 11 starts, going 54 ⅔ innings.
Guerrero started his collegiate career in Pullman as a two-way player, where he went 1-2 in 19 pitching appearances and hit .277 with five doubles and two home runs in 2019. From there, he came to Longview, where he struck out 20 batters in two starts for LCC, while also patrolling the outfield, before COVID-19 brought the 2020 season to a screeching halt.
In two starts for the Black Bears this summer, Guerrero has allowed three earned runs and struck out 10 in 10 innings of work. After his senior year of high school in 2018, Guerrero was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 14th round before opting to head for Pullman instead of signing.
On Monday, Eric Olsen was the first former Black Bear to hear his name called, going to the San Francisco Giants in the ninth round.
Olsen came to Story Field over the summer in 2019, appearing in four games in the black, green, and orange. He compiled 12 ⅔ innings in his time with the Black Bears, with 14 strikeouts and nine walks.
Guerrero and Olsen were two of the 40 West Coast League alums selected in the three-day draft. Bellingham led the league with seven former players taken, headlined by Matt McClain whom the Reds took with the 17th overall pick in the first round. Following McClain, the WCL had two alumni drafted in the second round, three more in the fourth, and at least one in every round thereafter save the 19th.