Central Sandlot Baseball returns to Archie Anderson Park

The Central Sandlot Baseball program has returned for another summer under the sun at the hallowed grounds that used to be home to the Central little league.

The program is free and open to any kids who can find their way to the footprint of the old ballpark at Archie Anderson Park where much magic used to happen. The program focuses on baseball fundamentals with an emphasis and growing a love and appreciation for the game in an underserved part of the community. Sessions run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon.

On July 9 organizers of Central Sandlot Baseball will make a special presentation remembering the life and countless contributions of Larry “Pops” Petersen, a longtime coach and volunteer at Central Bambino who died in 2016. Petersen was a coach on the 1998 State champion Central Bambino team that finished a close shave from a World Series appearance.

“We intend to invite people who worked in the Central Bambino/Cal Ripken program to share the day and maybe memories of Larry,” said Mike Barbee, a Sandlot organizer.

The Central Sandlot Baseball program will run through July 30.

