 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cowlitz Chaplaincy
editor's pick
Youth Baseball

Central Sandlot Baseball returns to Archie Anderson Park

  • 0
Central Sandlot sign

A sign for the Central Sandlot clinics hangs on the old backstop on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the old field at Archie Anderson Park. 

 Ryan Peerboom

The Central Sandlot Baseball program has returned for another summer under the sun at the hallowed grounds that used to be home to the Central little league.

The program is free and open to any kids who can find their way to the footprint of the old ballpark at Archie Anderson Park where much magic used to happen. The program focuses on baseball fundamentals with an emphasis and growing a love and appreciation for the game in an underserved part of the community. Sessions run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon.

On July 9 organizers of Central Sandlot Baseball will make a special presentation remembering the life and countless contributions of Larry “Pops” Petersen, a longtime coach and volunteer at Central Bambino who died in 2016. Petersen was a coach on the 1998 State champion Central Bambino team that finished a close shave from a World Series appearance.

“We intend to invite people who worked in the Central Bambino/Cal Ripken program to share the day and maybe memories of Larry,” said Mike Barbee, a Sandlot organizer.

People are also reading…

The Central Sandlot Baseball program will run through July 30.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

See how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared over the weekend, June 11-12, 2022.

Moore hits walk-off single, sending Mariner past Red Sox 7-6

Moore hits walk-off single, sending Mariner past Red Sox 7-6

Dylan Moore hit a walk-off single to center field off Boston reliever Hansel Robles in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 7-6 win over the Red Sox on Saturday night. The Mariners entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 6-5 after Seattle native Bobby Dalbec broke a 5-all tie with a solo homer to left field for Boston in the top half of the inning. Abraham Toro tied it for Seattle with an RBI single that scored J.P. Crawford, and Moore hit a ball past a diving Jackie Bradley, Jr. in center field to score pinch-runner Sam Haggerty for the victory.  The teams split the first two games of the series.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News